New Automated Repair Estimate System Makes Its Way to Carl Black Buick GMC of Roswell

Customers in Roswell can expect a reduction in repair time, cost, and errors due to a new automated repair estimate system

ROSWELL, Ga., July 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The future is now at Car Black Buick GMC of Roswell, as innovative technology takes a front seat in auto repairs. The dealership is making use of a new automated repair estimate system from UVeye. The system allows users to simply drive over a sensor that scans the underside of the vehicle. It can accurately spot fluid leaks, rust, damaged or missing components, and more. UVeye technology helps prevent small problems from turning into big problems down the road.

The inspection process only takes a matter of seconds. A similar inspection would normally take considerably longer for a technician to carry out. Now, your automotive technician can spend less time trying to find problems and more time fixing them. This makes the repair shop more efficient, which puts time and money back into the customer's hands.

Alex Bowsher of Carl Black Automotive group says of the technology, "we can now provide valuable data within seconds to our advisors and customers that was previously impossible." He also said, "UVeye technology has completely modernized our service lane..."

With a steady stream of EVs (electric vehicles) soon to be flooding the market and the maintenance shops of dealerships around the country, automated systems like UVeye are key in meeting demand. The increase in accuracy of detection means better customer service, as well as the other benefits of decreased costs and reduced wait times for repairs.

Individuals who would like to learn more about this amazing modern technology being used by Carl Black Buick GMC in Roswell, GA, can visit the dealership website, https://www.carlblackroswell.com/. Anyone wishing to speak directly with a representative can contact the dealership directly by calling 888-491-7859.

