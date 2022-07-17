Cultural centres JACC and ASCC measure visitors' satisfaction on the spot

KUWAIT CITY, July 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of their ongoing efforts to upgrade the level of services and ensure an ideal guest experience, the management of cultural centres at Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmed Cultural Centre (JACC) and Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Centre (ASCC) has developed a new experiment through the distribution of a number of special devices that were precisely and separately placed at 20 locations and points to help visitors make clear inputs and rating of the experience every time they do so, as followed and used by many major companies and sites such as Heathrow Airport and Hamad International Airport.
Visitor Performance Evaluation...A Quest For a Lasting Smile
Real-time monitoring of visitor feedback leads to an actual and authentic impression of the experience and further helps the administrative staff boost services and avoid common negatives as the primary goal of the Centre's continual development strategy. Specialised studies in this field also confirm that the gaps in most businesses can only be spotted by clients, and this would go a long way towards accurately assessing the level of the visiting experience officials desire.
Sharing is caring...Especially Opinions
People have a natural tendency to be expressive, and that, according to a study, was the case for 89% of respondents who participated in a feedback review of their own experiences, and that in turn makes it easier to collect evaluations. And while a few seconds is enough for visitors to rate, the positive points stick longer and show interest in what they have to say, as every time the system is used it means there's a visitor who cares about communicating an open and understandable point of view and staying true to the place, thereby enhancing the experience and providing an opportunity to analyse and make better decisions in the future.
More Than 5,000 Participants in One Week
In a test phase of the new system and during seven days wherein various shows were presented, more than 5,000 visitors rated their experience at the cultural centres therefore delivering additional support to the previous evaluation method via text messages, which offered the opportunity to evaluate in detail.
The staff of the cultural centres always seek to listen to suggestions, correct mistakes and constantly improve all facilities.
Jaber Al-Ahmed Cultural Center (JACC) is an architectural and cultural landmark in the heart of Kuwait that opened in 2016 and aims to highlight and showcase local and international arts and creations and is a national center for culture in the country. It consists of 4 buildings with attractive jewel-inspired design and contains theaters, conference halls, concert halls, exhibition halls and restaurants surrounded by parks and green spaces.
