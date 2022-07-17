Reserve the 2023 Mazda CX-50 at Tuttle-Click Mazda in Irvine, California

The 2023 Mazda CX-50 Offers Impressive Driving Characteristics and a Robust Cabin

IRVINE, Calif., July 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers looking for a compact SUV that not only drives seamlessly but also offers a wide range of standard interior elements should consider the 2023 Mazda CX-50. The latest vehicle out of Mazda showrooms, the 2023 CX-50, encompasses a potent turbocharged engine that is reliable and offers excellent performance ratings. Interested buyers can visit the Tuttle-Click Mazda dealership in Irvine, California, to glean more insights into the class-exclusive features of the new 2023 Mazda CX-50 and reserve the vehicle.

The 2023 Mazda CX-50 packs a SKYACTIV®-G 2.5 DOHC 16-valve engine with Cylinder Deactivation. At its best, the engine can make a maximum of 187 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque. The vehicle uses a Chain-driven dual overhead cam and four valves per cylinder with variable valve timing (VVT) valvetrain for bolstering engine performance. A SKYACTIV®-Drive six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode sends engine power to the wheels of the 2023 Mazda CX-50 through an i-ACTIV AWD drivetrain. On the fuel economy front, the 2023 Mazda CX-50 makes 24 MPG within the city and 30 MPG on the highway.

Regarding safety, the 2023 Mazda CX-50 continues the legacy of its predecessor of being a reliable compact SUV. The vehicle houses a wide range of standard safety features, including the Mazda i-ACTIVSENSE® safety suite, an adaptive front-lighting system, an active driving display, and a 360-degree view monitor. As a part of the i-ACTIVSENSE® safety suite, the following safety technologies come standard with the 2023 Mazda CX-50:

Blind Spot Monitor

Lane Departure Warning System

Available Traffic Jam Assist

Smart Brake Support System

Interested customers can test drive the 2023 Mazda CX-50 at the Tuttle-Click Mazda dealership at 41 Auto Center Drive in Irvine, California 92618. Prospective buyers can enquire about ongoing offers on the 2023 Mazda CX-50 by visiting the dealership's website https://www.tuttleclickmazda.com or calling (844) 625-0911.

