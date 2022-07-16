AN ASSIST FOR HEALTHY LIVING: PRO BASKETBALL TRAINER JOE ABUNASSAR COMES TO DETROIT TO INSPIRE YOUTH TO FOLLOW THEIR HOOP DREAMS

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Herbalife Nutrition, a premier global nutrition company, today teamed up with Joe Abunassar, renowned trainer, founder of IMPACT Basketball and president of Herbalife Nutrition IMPACT Basketball Center in Las Vegas, to lead a free basketball clinic for Detroit-area boys 12 to 18 at the Youth Center Facility in Eastpoint, Michigan.
Known for training professional caliber players, Abunassar has worked with more than 300 professional basketball players, more than anyone in the game's history.
"It was great to see so many kids show up to run through the drills," said Joe Abunassar, founder and president of the IMPACT Basketball Center in Las Vegas. "The more youth we reach, the more impact we have on those in the community to want to embrace healthier and more active lifestyles."
The clinic focused on the four pillars of basketball, including skill development, strength and conditioning, nutrition, and mental training. It included a dynamic warm-up, skills and combine stations, and competitive drills. The children also learned about the important role of nutrition in sports, such as staying hydrated and eating balanced meals.
"This event is a great way for us to provide kids with an exciting basketball experience while also stressing the importance of exercise and proper nutrition starting at an early age," said Dana Ryan, Ph.D., M.A., Director, Sports Performance and Education at Herbalife Nutrition.
In addition to Abunassar and Ryan, event leaders included Steve Brillati, Managing Partner and Event Co-Host at The Cura Resource Group, and Kenny Spear, Executive Director of Positive You.
To learn more about Herbalife Nutrition, visit IamHerbalifeNutrition.com.
ABOUT HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD.
Herbalife Nutrition is a global nutrition company that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in 95 markets by entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle. Through the Company's commitment to nourish people, communities and our planet, Herbalife Nutrition pledges to achieve 50 million positive impacts – tangible acts of good – by 2030, its 50th anniversary.
SOURCE Herbalife Nutrition
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.