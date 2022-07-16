Heritage at Middletown community in Monmouth County is Sold Out

Fast selling community reaches completion.
MIDDLETOWN, N.J., July 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The luxury townhome community of Heritage at Middletown in Middletown, NJ has sold its last home.
"Heritage at Middletown sold quickly due to its great location in Monmouth County, top-notch school district and award-winning home designs," said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President of American Properties Realty, Inc. "A community clubhouse added to its desirability and offers a fitness center, lounge and more."
The sold-out community is comprised of 140 townhomes in 26 buildings and was named 2021 Community of the Year by the New Jersey Builders' Association and the Shore Builders' Association of Central New Jersey. It highlights the continued success of American Properties Realty, Inc. in bringing desirable communities to New Jersey.
To keep informed of new communities by American Properties, including our coming soon Traditions at Wall townhomes in Wall, NJ, visit https://americanproperties.net/properties/coming-soon/
About American Properties Realty, Inc.
American Properties Realty, Inc., A Licensed Real Estate Broker, continues its proud 50 plus-year tradition of introducing award-winning communities that provide excellent quality, convenient locations, and affordable pricing for New Jersey homebuyers. The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc., have been involved in the creation of over 12,000 residences ranging from luxurious estate homes to master planned communities of apartments, condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes.
Media Contact
Veronica DeCrescio, American Properties Realty Inc., 1 7326921392, vdecrescio@americanproperties.net
SOURCE American Properties Realty Inc.
