ProTelesis Inc. Nationally Recognized by Leading IT Magazine

SAN DIEGO, July 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProTelesis Inc has built one of the leading IT businesses in the US, which is providing IT infrastructure, cloud computing, cloud services, Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), Unified Communications as a service (UCaaS) product, and a full suite of A/V products, such as Crestron and Yealink. Protelesis Inc is helping thousands of clients worldwide achieve their companies Technology goals and objectives.
The telecommunications industry has been in the eye of the storm, cloud disruption has become the norm, and various trends like the rise of hyperconnectivity led by 5G networks are challenging the very existence of traditional telco businesses. For telcos, this means "business as usual" just will not cut it. To secure market leadership, boost their competitiveness, and grow, they need to respond and innovate differently. They must identify a new edge over the market disruptors that are rewriting the rules of the industry today.
ProTelesis has certainly responded over the last 10 years, by transforming a historical telecommunication company into a full-service IT and UC solutions company. Through its numerous accretive acquisitions and business strategy, Protelesis Inc has a unique vantage point in the marketplace, offering Managed Services (MSP), Managed Security Services (MSSP), Geo redundant datacenters, and other solutions critical to the success of clients' businesses. All accomplished with an educated and efficient team that is "in house" (not subcontracted or agent related), leading edge technology solutions, and a unique business strategy, ProTelesis Inc continues to innovate, now and well into the future.
ProTelesis Inc was recently featured in a cover story article in Enterprise Networking Magazine titled "When Telecommunications Just Isn't Enough" – Enterprise Networking Magazine (June 2022) https://www.protelesis.com/pdf/304919_171375459835cover459835171375.pdf
ProTelesis: https://www.protelesis.com/, 833-977-6835, info@protelesis.com.
Media Contact
David Muscio, ProTelesis Inc., 1 858-218-2018, dm@protelesis.com
SOURCE ProTelesis Inc.
