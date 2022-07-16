CGTN: Xinjiang, a hub in Belt and Road cooperation

BEIJING, July 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is China's bridge to Central Asia, the Middle East and Europe, owing to its strategic location as the country's westernmost frontier.
It plays a vital role in the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), a framework of trade and infrastructure networks connecting Asia with Europe and Africa along and beyond the ancient Silk Road routes.
During his visit to Xinjiang from Tuesday to Friday, Chinese President Xi Jinping called the multi-ethnic region "a hub" in Belt and Road cooperation.
Xinjiang has morphed from a relatively enclosed hinterland into the forefront of opening-up, the president told staff at Urumqi International Land Port Area on Tuesday afternoon, as the country is promoting the expansion of opening up, the development of the western regions, and the joint efforts in building the Belt and Road.
President Xi stressed advancing the building of the core area of the Silk Road Economic Belt - the "belt" component of the BRI - and incorporating Xinjiang's regional opening-up strategy into the country's overall plan of westward development.
The gateways
At the international land port area, Xi checked the operations of China-Europe Railway Express (Urumqi), the Alashankou port and the Horgos Port, which are all important gateways for cross-border trade.
Horgos, literally translates to "a place where caravans pass," used to be a trading post along the northern route of the ancient Silk Road.
In 2016, the port launched the China-Europe freight train service and has since witnessed a steady rise in the number of trains passing through it. Despite of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of China-Europe freight trains entering and leaving via Horgos Port exceeded 4,720 in 2020, a 43 percent increase compared with the total in 2019.
According to local customs officials, the services of the China-Europe freight train have been favored by an increasing number of companies during the pandemic thanks to their low prices, large transportation capacity, great stability and connectivity.
The Alashankou Port, also known as Alataw Pass, is China's closest railway port to Europe. In January 2020, cross border e-commerce was launched in the inland port and commodities like toys, digital products and clothing manufactured in the country have been shipped to Europe since.
Data from the customs of the inland port shows that more than 57 million cross-border e-commerce packages worth over 1 billion yuan (about 160 million U.S. dollars) have been exported via the port since January 2020.
During his inspection, Xi also highlighted the importance of innovating the system for an open economy, the building of large corridors, better utilizing both domestic and international markets and resources, and actively serving and integrating into the new pattern of development.
China put forth the West Development Strategy in 1999, and since then, the country's western regions have achieved remarkable progress. The accelerating GDP growth in western China has suggested a narrowing development gap between the country's east and west.
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2022-07-16/Xinjiang-a-hub-in-Belt-and-Road-cooperation-1bHN4QKUUgw/index.html
SOURCE CGTN
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.