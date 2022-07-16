Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care organizes NJs largest meal packing event

A community service event to support families affected by the current crisis in Eastern Europe.
PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care (SRLC), a global nonprofit organization, conducted a community service event in the presence of its founder, Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji. One hundred thousand meals were packed by over 1,000 passionate volunteers to support the families who have been affected by the current crisis in Eastern Europe.
The event was attended by
- Honorable Randhir Jaiswal, Consul General of India to NY
- Honorable James Barberio, Mayor of the City of Parsippany-Troy Hills
- Dilip Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner of NYC, representing Mayor Eric Adams
- Ms. New Jersey USA, Alexandra Lakhman, a first-generation Ukrainian American
Mayor Barberio said, "What I do is minuscule compared to what you do to support the community."
Randhir Jaiswal from the Consulate General New York Office said, "I'm excited to see the energy here which connects not just the people here, but also people across the world."
Alexandra Lakhman, Ms. Jersey USA, a first-generation Ukrainian American said, "What your organization is doing for Ukraine is truly commendable. Thank you for giving us food, thank you for giving us hope above all, thank you for helping the ones that needed the most."
Due to this selfless event, July 15 is now declared as Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care Day in the City of New York through a proclamation signed by Mayor Eric Adams.
About Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care
Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care is a global initiative to offer service and bring joy to the lives of the underserved sections of society. SRLC is inspired by Shrimad Rajchandraji, philosopher, and the spiritual guide of Mahatma Gandhiji. SRLC is founded by Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, a world-renowned spiritual leader. SRLC enjoys Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic & Social Council. SRLC's holistic, multi-pronged community support and development programmes are powered by genuine empathy, love, and care of highly motivated volunteers. In response to the current Eastern European crisis, SRLC conducted the community service event under its emergency relief care program.
Learn more about SRLC's humanitarian work: https://srlc-usa.org/
SOURCE Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care USA
