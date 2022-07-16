Customers Can Purchase the New 2022 Volkswagen Atlas Now at Frank Boucher Volkswagen of Janesville

The Janesville dealership adds the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas to its inventory.
JANESVILLE, Wis., July 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frank Boucher Volkswagen of Janesville has added the sought-after 2022 Volkswagen Atlas to the inventory. Buyers keen to purchase the SUV are encouraged to visit the dealership's website to learn more.
The boldly designed 2022 Volkswagen Atlas comes with a slew of standard and optional features. Some of the interior features you can find on the SUV are V-Tex leatherette seating surfaces, Volkswagen Digital Cockpit, App-Connect, available Fender® Premium Audio System, and many more. The SUV offers plenty of interior space with seating arrangements for up to seven individuals. All the details about the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas are clearly listed on the dealership's website.
Interested customers can get more insight into the 2022 Volkswagen Atlas available at the Frank Boucher Volkswagen of Janesville dealership by visiting https://www.janesvillevw.com/. Buyers who have questions and would like to speak with someone from the dealership can do so by calling 608-607-3753. Also, Frank Boucher Volkswagen of Janesville is conveniently located at 4211 Milton Avenue in Janesville for the drivers who would like to visit the dealership for a more personal experience.
Media Contact
Gordie Boucher, https://www.janesvillevw.com/, 608-302-6023, gordie.boucher@boucher.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
