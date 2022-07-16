2022 TAB Star Awards Winners Announced

Five Grand Awards and 172 coveted trophies were handed out.
AUSTIN, Texas, July 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Association of Builders (TAB) announced the 2022 Annual Star Awards winners in conjunction with the Sunbelt Builders Show™ at Hilton Anatole Dallas. This 29-year program brought over 600 entries that resulted in five Grand Awards and 172 elite trophies handed out by co-emcees Jenny Anchondo, TV news journalist/Second Shot Podcast host and Media Personality Amy Vanderoef.
The Star Awards have been given annually since 1992 as the only statewide tribute to excellence in the homebuilding industry recognizing excellence in all areas of the residential construction industry. These awards are highly coveted within the industry. Our great state should be proud of its builders, remodelers, architects, designers, developers, and sales, marketing, and construction professionals. Projects and nominations were submitted by 108 companies from 72 cities from across Texas.
Click PDF to view 2022 Star Awards Winners.
About the Texas Association of Builders: Founded in 1946, the Texas Association of Builders is an affiliate of the National Association of Home Builders and has 26 local home builders associations across Texas. With a membership of nearly 10,000 representing over 723,000 jobs and more than $67.5 billion annually in the Texas economy, TAB plays a crucial role in providing housing for Texans. For more information about the Texas Association of Builders, visit www.TexasBuilders.org.
FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Ashley Marcinkiewicz, Texas Association of Builders
(512) 476-6346 | Ashley@TexasBuilders.org
SOURCE Texas Association of Builders
