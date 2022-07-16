Hacienda Tres Ríos Competes as Favorite in Four Categories of the World Travel Awards 2022

Cancun, Mexico - World Travel Awards organization announced the lists of candidates to receive its coveted awards in 2022.

CANCUN, Mexico, July 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cancun, Mexico - World Travel Awards organization announced the lists of candidates to receive its coveted awards in 2022. On this occasion Hacienda Tres Ríos Resort Spa & Nature Park of Grupo Sunset World is nominated in four categories: Leading All-Inclusive Resort in Mexico and Central America, Leading Family Resort in Mexico and Central America, Leading All-Inclusive Resort in Mexico and Leading Family Resort in Mexico. It is worth mentioning that for all four it is outlined as the favorite.

Every year World Travel Awards publishes the list of candidates on its website where there's an invitation for the general public to vote. Voting is open until July 29, 2022 and to do so, follow the instructions below:

1. Go to http://www.worldtravelawards.com

2. Click on the "Vote" section located in the central part.

3. In order to vote, the page will ask you to register as a user.

4. If you are a user already, log in.

5. Look up in the "Regions" menu and locate "Central America".

6. Locate the four categories in which Hacienda Tres Ríos is nominated and click on them, one by one.

7. The list of nominees will appear at the top with the field where you will vote by clicking.

"It is an honor to appear on the World Travel Awards nominees lists again this year and compete for these prestigious awards," said Dr. Martha Richardson, Corporate Director of Operations of Sunset World Group. "We hope that all the people who know the quality of service and facilities of Hacienda Tres Ríos favor us with their vote," she concluded.

World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to recognize, reward and celebrate excellence in all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries. Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognized worldwide as the highest seal of excellence in the hospitality industry and in 2022 it celebrates its 29th anniversary.

Hacienda Tres Ríos is the only environmentally responsible luxury resort that offers exclusive access to the Tres Ríos Nature Park in the Riviera Maya and a truly comprehensive All Inclusive Plan. Enjoy architecturally acclaimed accommodations, fine dining, world-class spa services, and dazzling experiences at the exclusive Tres Ríos Nature Park with guided tours through mangrove forests, swimming, snorkeling, and kayaking along winding natural rivers or simply unwind on its peaceful beaches.

Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business with more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels. In addition, as of February 2020, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels were recently updated and expanded for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

