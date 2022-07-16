Drivers can now custom order a vehicle from a dealership in Illinois and Missouri

Customers in Illinois and Missouri can custom order a new vehicle at Chris Auffenberg.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Miss., July 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Individuals who are looking to get behind the wheel of a new vehicle with specific features and amenities can now visit the Chris Auffenberg Family of dealerships in Illinois and Missouri. The dealership has a team of skilled automotive specialists to customize a vehicle with ultimate perfection.
Interested parties can select any model from the dealership's extensive inventory and get it personalized to their specific choice of features. Customers can custom-order new Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac, Chrysler, GMC, Ford, Dodge, Hyundai, Kia, Jeep, RAM and Lincoln vehicles at the dealership.
Chris Auffenberg has been fulfilling the needs of car enthusiasts for over half a century. While they serve drivers in Cape Girardeau, Farmington and Washington in Missouri, they also provide their services in Carbondale and Herrin in Illinois. Individuals who are interested in custom ordering a vehicle can fill out a straightforward form on the dealership's website.
Since Chris Auffenberg in Illinois and Missouri offers services in six different stores, drivers can visit any location to make a purchase. Moreover, individuals can reach the dealership's team of experts via call/text/email for further information.
Media Contact
David Hendricks, Cape County Motors, 314-966-1000, dhendricks@chrisauffenberg.com
SOURCE Cape County Motors
