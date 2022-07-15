Home and Office Paper Shredders Market Size to Grow by USD 981.26 million, ACCO Brands Corp. and Amazon.com Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paper shredders are electronic equipment used for destroying documents. This ensures the protection of confidential and sensitive information. They are also used to eliminate waste around the office or home.
The home and office paper shredders market size is expected to grow by USD 981.26 million from 2020 to 2025. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 5.11% during the forecast period.
The home and office paper shredders market report covers the following areas:
- Home and Office Paper Shredders Market Size
- Home and Office Paper Shredders Market Trends
- Home and Office Paper Shredders Market Industry Analysis
The home and office paper shredders market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. ACCO Brands Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Aurora Corp. of America, Bonsen Electronics Ltd., Dahle North America Inc., Fellowes Inc., intimus International GmbH, Krug and Priester GmbH and Co. KG, Meikoshokai Co. Ltd., and Royal Consumer Information Products are among some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- ACCO Brands Corp. - The company offers home and office Paper Shredders products such as GBC Cross Cut Shredder ShredMaster X312 SL, GBC Cross Cut Shredder ShredMaster X415, and GBC Cross Cut Shredder ShredMaster X312.
- Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers home and office Paper Shredders products such as Amazon Basics 6 Sheet Cross Cut Paper and Credit Card Home Office Shredder, Aurora AS890C 8 Sheet Cross Cut Paper, and Amazon Basics 6 Sheet High Security Micro Cut Paper and Credit Card Home Office Shredder.
- Aurora Corp. of America - The company offers home and office Paper Shredders products such as Aurora AU870MA Professional Microcut Paper Shredder, Aurora AU1410MA Professional Microcut Paper Shredder, and Aurora AU1540MA Professional Grade Microcut Paper Shredder.
- Bonsen Electronics Ltd. - The company offers home and office Paper Shredders products such as S401M5, 3S23, and 3S30.
- Dahle North America Inc. - The company offers home and office Paper Shredders products such as PaperSAFE 22022, PaperSAFE 22092, and PaperSAFE 22312.
- Product
- Cross-cut
- Micro-cut
- Strip-cut
- End-user
- Commercial
- Residential
- Geography
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist home and office paper shredders market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the home and office paper shredders market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the home and office paper shredders market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of home and office paper shredders market vendors
Home And Office Paper Shredders Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 5.11%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 981.26 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.25
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, MEA, North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 42%
Key consumer countries
US, Japan, China, Germany, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ACCO Brands Corp., Amazon.com Inc., Aurora Corp. of America, Bonsen Electronics Ltd., Dahle North America Inc., Fellowes Inc., intimus International GmbH, Krug and Priester GmbH and Co. KG, Meikoshokai Co. Ltd., and Royal Consumer Information Products
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Household appliances
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Cross-cut - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Cross-cut - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Cross-cut - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Micro-cut - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Micro-cut - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Micro-cut - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Strip-cut - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Strip-cut - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Strip-cut - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 25: Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by End-user
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 44: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Competitive Scenario
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 49: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 ACCO Brands Corp.
- Exhibit 52: ACCO Brands Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 53: ACCO Brands Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 54: ACCO Brands Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 55: ACCO Brands Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.4 Amazon.com Inc.
- Exhibit 56: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 58: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 59: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 60: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Aurora Corp. of America
- Exhibit 61: Aurora Corp. of America - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Aurora Corp. of America - Product and service
- Exhibit 63: Aurora Corp. of America - Key offerings
- 11.6 Bonsen Electronics Ltd.
- Exhibit 64: Bonsen Electronics Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Bonsen Electronics Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: Bonsen Electronics Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.7 Dahle North America Inc.
- Exhibit 67: Dahle North America Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Dahle North America Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 69: Dahle North America Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.8 Fellowes Inc.
- Exhibit 70: Fellowes Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Fellowes Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 72: Fellowes Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.9 intimus International GmbH
- Exhibit 73: intimus International GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 74: intimus International GmbH - Product and service
- Exhibit 75: intimus International GmbH - Key offerings
- 11.10 Krug and Priester GmbH and Co. KG
- Exhibit 76: Krug and Priester GmbH and Co. KG - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Krug and Priester GmbH and Co. KG - Product and service
- Exhibit 78: Krug and Priester GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings
- 11.11 Meikoshokai Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 79: Meikoshokai Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 80: Meikoshokai Co. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 81: Meikoshokai Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.12 Royal Consumer Information Products
- Exhibit 82: Royal Consumer Information Products - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Royal Consumer Information Products - Product and service
- Exhibit 84: Royal Consumer Information Products - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 86: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 88: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations
