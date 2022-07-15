Phosphate Fertilizers Market Size to Grow by USD 4.76 million, 53% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The phosphate fertilizers market has been segmented into the application (cereals and grains, fruits and vegetables, oilseeds, and others) and geography (APAC, South America, North America, Europe, and MEA). APAC is expected to account for 53% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing demand for phosphate fertilizers. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. China and India are the key counties in the phosphate fertilizers market in APAC.

The phosphate fertilizers market size is expected to grow by USD 4.76 mn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.95% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Phosphate Fertilizers Market 2021-2025: Revenue-generating Application Segments

The cereals and grains segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Cereals and grains are a crucial part of traditional diets, which is increasing the use of phosphate fertilizers for cereal and grain crops. Moreover, the consumption of cereals and grains in APAC has increased. The region needs to improve its farming methodologies and technologies to meet the demand. Hence, the adoption of phosphate fertilizers in the cultivation of cereal and grain crops is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Phosphate Fertilizers Market 2021-2025: Scope

The phosphate fertilizers market report covers the following areas:

Phosphate Fertilizers Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The phosphate fertilizers market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Coromandel International Ltd., EuroChem Group AG, Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd., Israel Chemicals Ltd., Jordan Phosphate Mines Co. PLC, Maaden - Saudi Arabian Mining Co., Nutrien Ltd., OCP SA, PhosAgro AG, and The Mosaic Co. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Coromandel International Ltd. - The company offers manufactures and markets a wide range of fertilizers, making it a leader in its addressable markets & the second largest phosphatic fertilizer player in India .

The company offers manufactures and markets a wide range of fertilizers, making it a leader in its addressable markets & the second EuroChem Group AG - The company offers from standard fertilizer and feed products to value-added solutions.

The company offers from standard fertilizer and feed products to value-added solutions. Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd. - The company offers fertilizers such as Monoammonium phosphate (MAP), Diammonium phosphate, calcium hypophosphate monohydrate, compound fertilizer, and others.

The company offers fertilizers such as Monoammonium phosphate (MAP), Diammonium phosphate, calcium hypophosphate monohydrate, compound fertilizer, and others. Israel Chemicals Ltd. - The company offers phosphate fertilizers for the agricultural industry.

The company offers phosphate fertilizers for the agricultural industry. Jordan Phosphate Mines Co. PLC - The company offers phosphates, diammonium phosphate fertilizer, sulfuric acid, and others.

Phosphate Fertilizers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist phosphate fertilizers market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the phosphate fertilizers market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the phosphate fertilizers market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of phosphate fertilizers market vendors

Phosphate Fertilizers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.95% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.85 Regional analysis APAC, South America, North America, Europe, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key consumer countries China, India, Brazil, US, France, and Russian Federation Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Coromandel International Ltd., EuroChem Group AG, Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd., Israel Chemicals Ltd., Jordan Phosphate Mines Co. PLC, Maaden - Saudi Arabian Mining Co., Nutrien Ltd., OCP SA, PhosAgro AG, and The Mosaic Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis- Fertilizers and agricultural chemicals

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five force summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Cereals and grains - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Cereals and grains - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 18: Cereals and grains - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Fruits and vegetables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 20: Fruits and vegetables - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Oilseeds - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Oilseeds - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 22: Oilseeds - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 26: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 32: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 34: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)

Exhibit 36: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 (thousand tons)



Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography (thousand tons)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Coromandel International Ltd.

Exhibit 47: Coromandel International Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 48: Coromandel International Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 49: Coromandel International Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 50: Coromandel International Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 EuroChem Group AG

Exhibit 51: EuroChem Group AG - Overview



Exhibit 52: EuroChem Group AG - Product and service



Exhibit 53: EuroChem Group AG - Key offerings

10.5 Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 54: Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 55: Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 56: Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Exhibit 57: Israel Chemicals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 58: Israel Chemicals Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 59: Israel Chemicals Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 60: Israel Chemicals Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Jordan Phosphate Mines Co. PLC

Exhibit 61: Jordan Phosphate Mines Co. PLC - Overview



Exhibit 62: Jordan Phosphate Mines Co. PLC - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Jordan Phosphate Mines Co. PLC - Key offerings

10.8 Maaden - Saudi Arabian Mining Co.

Exhibit 64: Maaden - Saudi Arabian Mining Co. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Maaden - Saudi Arabian Mining Co. - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Maaden - Saudi Arabian Mining Co. - Key offerings

10.9 Nutrien Ltd.

Exhibit 67: Nutrien Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 68: Nutrien Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Nutrien Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 70: Nutrien Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 OCP SA

Exhibit 71: OCP SA - Overview



Exhibit 72: OCP SA - Product and service



Exhibit 73: OCP SA - Key offerings

10.11 PhosAgro AG

Exhibit 74: PhosAgro AG - Overview



Exhibit 75: PhosAgro AG - Product and service



Exhibit 76: PhosAgro AG - Key offerings

10.12 The Mosaic Co.

Exhibit 77: The Mosaic Co. - Overview



Exhibit 78: The Mosaic Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: The Mosaic Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: The Mosaic Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 81: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 82: Research Methodology



Exhibit 83: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 84: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 85: List of abbreviations

