Phosphate Fertilizers Market Size to Grow by USD 4.76 million, 53% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The phosphate fertilizers market has been segmented into the application (cereals and grains, fruits and vegetables, oilseeds, and others) and geography (APAC, South America, North America, Europe, and MEA). APAC is expected to account for 53% of the market's growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing demand for phosphate fertilizers. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions. China and India are the key counties in the phosphate fertilizers market in APAC.
The phosphate fertilizers market size is expected to grow by USD 4.76 mn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.95% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Phosphate Fertilizers Market 2021-2025: Revenue-generating Application Segments
The cereals and grains segment will contribute the highest market share growth during the forecast period. Cereals and grains are a crucial part of traditional diets, which is increasing the use of phosphate fertilizers for cereal and grain crops. Moreover, the consumption of cereals and grains in APAC has increased. The region needs to improve its farming methodologies and technologies to meet the demand. Hence, the adoption of phosphate fertilizers in the cultivation of cereal and grain crops is expected to grow during the forecast period.
Phosphate Fertilizers Market 2021-2025: Scope
The phosphate fertilizers market report covers the following areas:
- Phosphate Fertilizers Market size
- Phosphate Fertilizers Market trends
- Phosphate Fertilizers Market industry analysis
Phosphate Fertilizers Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The phosphate fertilizers market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Coromandel International Ltd., EuroChem Group AG, Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd., Israel Chemicals Ltd., Jordan Phosphate Mines Co. PLC, Maaden - Saudi Arabian Mining Co., Nutrien Ltd., OCP SA, PhosAgro AG, and The Mosaic Co. are some of the major market participants. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
- Coromandel International Ltd. - The company offers manufactures and markets a wide range of fertilizers, making it a leader in its addressable markets & the second largest phosphatic fertilizer player in India.
- EuroChem Group AG - The company offers from standard fertilizer and feed products to value-added solutions.
- Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd. - The company offers fertilizers such as Monoammonium phosphate (MAP), Diammonium phosphate, calcium hypophosphate monohydrate, compound fertilizer, and others.
- Israel Chemicals Ltd. - The company offers phosphate fertilizers for the agricultural industry.
- Jordan Phosphate Mines Co. PLC - The company offers phosphates, diammonium phosphate fertilizer, sulfuric acid, and others.
Phosphate Fertilizers Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist phosphate fertilizers market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the phosphate fertilizers market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the phosphate fertilizers market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of phosphate fertilizers market vendors
Phosphate Fertilizers Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.95%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 4.76 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
1.85
Regional analysis
APAC, South America, North America, Europe, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 53%
Key consumer countries
China, India, Brazil, US, France, and Russian Federation
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Coromandel International Ltd., EuroChem Group AG, Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd., Israel Chemicals Ltd., Jordan Phosphate Mines Co. PLC, Maaden - Saudi Arabian Mining Co., Nutrien Ltd., OCP SA, PhosAgro AG, and The Mosaic Co.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
