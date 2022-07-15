Automotive Battery Management System Market Segmented by Type, Application, and Geographic, Region, Size, Outlook, Share, and Forecast - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Automotive Battery Management System Market is expected to grow by USD 714.41 bn a CAGR of 6.73% during the forecast period. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models. The increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles is notably driving the automotive battery management system market growth.

Technavio automotive battery management system market report has been prepared by focusing on both qualitative & quantitative aspects which cover- market trends, market drivers, Five forces analysis, challenges, key factors, Market size and forecast, Market segmentation, Geographical insights, and Competitive Landscape. Grab Sample Report on the Automotive Battery Management System Market Right Away!

Top Key Players in the Automotive Battery Management System Market are covered as:

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.

Continental AG

DENSO Corp.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Infineon Technologies AG

Johnson Matthey Plc

JTT Electronics Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

Lithium Balance AS

Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

The automotive battery management system market will be affected by intelligent automotive battery management systems. Apart from this, other market trends include the emergence of cloud-based BMS services and the development of robust and dynamic BMS.

In addition, increasing demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, use of communication protocols and smart sensors, and declining prices of Li-ion batteries will augment market growth over the forecast period as well. Request Sample Report.

The Automotive Battery Management System Market is segmented by

Type

lithium-ion



others

Application

hybrid electric vehicles



battery electric vehicles



other vehicles

Geographic

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



MEA

The regional distribution of automotive battery management system market industries is considered for estimating the performance of the international market. In Japan, China, and South Korea, there are large numbers of electric and hybrid cars that include automotive battery management systems, which will help the market for these systems develop in APAC throughout the projection period. Download Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global automotive battery management system industry by value?

What will be the size of the global automotive battery management system industry?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global automotive battery management system industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global automotive battery management system market?

The automotive battery management system market research report presents critical information and factual data about the automotive battery management system industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the automotive battery management system market study.

Related Reports:

Automotive Paddle Shifter System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive Premium Tires Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Automotive Battery Management System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 714.41 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.35 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries China, US, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Infineon Technologies AG, Johnson Matthey Plc, JTT Electronics Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Lithium Balance AS, and Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Automotive Components and Accessories

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

5.3 Hybrid electric vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Hybrid electric vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Hybrid electric vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Battery electric vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Battery electric vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Battery electric vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Other vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Other vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Other vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 25: Comparison by Type

6.3 Lithium-ion - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Lithium-ion - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Lithium-ion - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by Type

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 44: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 46: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 47: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 48: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 49: Industry risks

10.3 Competitive Scenario

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 50: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 51: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 52: Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 53: Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 54: Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11.4 Continental AG

Exhibit 55: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 56: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 57:Continental AG - Key news



Exhibit 58: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: Continental AG - Segment focus

11.5 DENSO Corp.

Exhibit 60: DENSO Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 61: DENSO Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 62:DENSO Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 63: DENSO Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: DENSO Corp. - Segment focus

11.6 HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

Exhibit 65: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 66: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 67:HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Key news



Exhibit 68: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Key offerings



Exhibit 69: HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA - Segment focus

11.7 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 70: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview



Exhibit 71: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments



Exhibit 72:Infineon Technologies AG - Key news



Exhibit 73: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

11.8 Johnson Matthey Plc

Exhibit 75: Johnson Matthey Plc - Overview



Exhibit 76: Johnson Matthey Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 77:Johnson Matthey Plc - Key news



Exhibit 78: Johnson Matthey Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 79: Johnson Matthey Plc - Segment focus

11.9 JTT Electronics Ltd.

Exhibit 80: JTT Electronics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 81: JTT Electronics Ltd. - Key offerings

11.10 LG Chem Ltd.

Exhibit 82: LG Chem Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 83: LG Chem Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 84: LG Chem Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: LG Chem Ltd. - Segment focus

11.11 Lithium Balance AS

Exhibit 86: Lithium Balance AS - Overview



Exhibit 87: Lithium Balance AS - Product and service



Exhibit 88:Lithium Balance AS - Key news



Exhibit 89: Lithium Balance AS - Key offerings

11.12 Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 90: Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 91: Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 92: Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 94: Research Methodology



Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 96: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automotive-battery-management-system-market-segmented-by-type-application-and-geographic-region-size-outlook-share-and-forecast---technavio-301586755.html

SOURCE Technavio