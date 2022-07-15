HVAC Rental Equipment Market Size worth USD 1.34 Mn, Market Analysis Segmented by End User and Geography- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The HVAC rental equipment market research report provides a detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and a comprehensive analysis of different market segments. The HVAC rental equipment market is expected to grow by USD 1.34 million at a CAGR of 4.53% during the forecast period. The increasing residential and commercial construction activities are notably driving the HVAC rental equipment market growth.
All major aspects that include a detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications are covered. Both qualitative & quantitative analyses are focused on the better way to help you with decision-making strategies.
- Aggreko Plc
- Ashtead Group Plc
- Brookfield Business Partners L.P.
- Herc Rentals Inc.
- HVAC RENTALS
- Ingersoll Rand Inc
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- Reliance Comfort Ltd. Partnership
- United Rentals Inc.
The HVAC rental equipment market will be affected by the use of energy-efficient solutions. Apart from this, other market trends include the growing adoption of Industrials and rising demand from end-user industries that use HVAC rental equipment.
In addition, increasing residential and commercial construction activities, increasing construction of data centers, and enforcement of favorable regulations are driving the HVAC equipment rental market. Have a query before purchasing HVAC rental equipment market report, request a sample report.
- End-User
- industrial
- commercial
- residential
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- MEA
- South America
The regional distribution of HVAC rental equipment market industries is considered for this market analysis, the result of which is utilized to estimate the performance of the International market over the period. The HVAC rental equipment market research report shed light on the foremost regions: APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America. Download Sample Report.
- What was the size of the global HVAC rental equipment industry by value?
- What will be the size of the global HVAC rental equipment industry?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global HVAC rental equipment industry?
- How has the industry performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the global HVAC rental equipment market?
The HVAC rental equipment market research report presents critical information and factual data about HVAC rental equipment industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in HVAC rental equipment market study. Get Sample Report.
Winding Wire Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Portable Fan Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
HVAC Rental Equipment Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.53%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 1.34 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.97
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 59%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Aggreko Plc, Ashtead Group Plc, Brookfield Business Partners L.P., Herc Rentals Inc., HVAC RENTALS, Ingersoll Rand Inc, Johnson Controls International Plc, Raytheon Technologies Corp., Reliance Comfort Ltd. Partnership, and United Rentals Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Electrical components and equipment
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Residential - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 27: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 28: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 37: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Competitive scenario
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 42: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 43: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 44: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Aggreko Plc
- Exhibit 45: Aggreko Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 46: Aggreko Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 47: Aggreko Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 48: Aggreko Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 49: Aggreko Plc - Segment focus
- 10.4 Ashtead Group Plc
- Exhibit 50: Ashtead Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Ashtead Group Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 52: Ashtead Group Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 53: Ashtead Group Plc - Segment focus
- 10.5 Brookfield Business Partners L.P.
- Exhibit 54: Brookfield Business Partners L.P. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Brookfield Business Partners L.P. - Business segments
- Exhibit 56: Brookfield Business Partners L.P. - Key news
- Exhibit 57: Brookfield Business Partners L.P. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 58: Brookfield Business Partners L.P. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Herc Rentals Inc.
- Exhibit 59: Herc Rentals Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Herc Rentals Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 61: Herc Rentals Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 62: Herc Rentals Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 63: Herc Rentals Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 HVAC RENTALS
- Exhibit 64: HVAC RENTALS - Overview
- Exhibit 65: HVAC RENTALS - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: HVAC RENTALS - Key offerings
- 10.8 Ingersoll Rand Inc
- Exhibit 67: Ingersoll Rand Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Ingersoll Rand Inc - Business segments
- Exhibit 69: Ingersoll Rand Inc - Key news
- Exhibit 70: Ingersoll Rand Inc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 71: Ingersoll Rand Inc - Segment focus
- 10.9 Johnson Controls International Plc
- Exhibit 72: Johnson Controls International Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Johnson Controls International Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 74: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key news
- Exhibit 75: Johnson Controls International Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: Johnson Controls International Plc - Segment focus
- 10.10 Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- Exhibit 77: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 79: Raytheon Technologies Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.11 Reliance Comfort Ltd. Partnership
- Exhibit 80: Reliance Comfort Ltd. Partnership - Overview
- Exhibit 81: Reliance Comfort Ltd. Partnership - Product and service
- Exhibit 82: Reliance Comfort Ltd. Partnership - Key offerings
- 10.12 United Rentals Inc.
- Exhibit 83: United Rentals Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 84: United Rentals Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 85: United Rentals Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 86: United Rentals Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 88: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 90: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.