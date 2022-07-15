Household Insecticide Market records a CAGR of 5.64%, Increasing the prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The household insecticide market is set to grow by USD 4.11 billion at a CAGR of 5.64%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Factors such as the increasing prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases, expansion of the retail landscape, and increase in the number of awareness campaigns by vendors and government organizations will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. Read Sample Report.
The Household Insecticide Market is segmented based on
- Product
- Sprays
- Vaporizers
- Mosquito Coils
- Baits
- Others
- Distribution Channel
- Offline Distribution Channel
- Online Distribution Channel
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
To learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download the sample report.
Some of the major vendors of the household insecticide market in the Household Products industry include Dabur India Ltd., Genesis Group, FMC Corp., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Jyothy Laboratories Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the household insecticide market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- Household Insecticide Market size
- Household Insecticide Market trends
- Household Insecticide Market industry analysis
The household insecticide market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing competition from insect repellents and pest control devices will hamper the market growth. Request Sample Report.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist household insecticide market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the household insecticide market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the household insecticide market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of household insecticide market vendors
Household Insecticide Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.64%
Market growth 2020-2024
USD 4.11 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
5.07
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 70%
Key consumer countries
China, US, Japan, India, Indonesia, and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
Dabur India Ltd., Enesis Group, FMC Corp., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Jyothy Laboratories Ltd., Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Household products
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Sprays - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Sprays - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Sprays - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Vaporizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Vaporizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Vaporizers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Mosquito coils - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Mosquito coils - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 22: Mosquito coils - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Baits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Baits - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 24: Baits - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 28: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 29: Comparison by Distribution channel
- 6.3 Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 31: Offline distribution channel - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 33: Online distribution channel - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 44: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 45: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 46: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 48: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 51: Vendor landscape
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 52: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 53: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 54: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 55: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Dabur India Ltd.
- Exhibit 56: Dabur India Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 57: Dabur India Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 58: Dabur India Ltd. - Key News
- Exhibit 59: Dabur India Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 60: Dabur India Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.4 Enesis Group
- Exhibit 61: Enesis Group - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Enesis Group - Product and service
- Exhibit 63: Enesis Group - Key offerings
- 11.5 FMC Corp.
- Exhibit 64: FMC Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: FMC Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: FMC Corp. - Key News
- Exhibit 67: FMC Corp. - Key offerings
- 11.6 Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
- Exhibit 68: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 69: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 70: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 71: Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.7 Jyothy Labs Ltd.
- Exhibit 72: Jyothy Labs Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 73: Jyothy Labs Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 74: Jyothy Labs Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.8 Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc
- Exhibit 75: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 77: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 78: Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - Segment focus
- 11.9 S. C. Johnson and Son Inc.
- Exhibit 79: S. C. Johnson and Son Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 80: S. C. Johnson and Son Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 81: S. C. Johnson and Son Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.10 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.
- Exhibit 82: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 83: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 84: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 85: Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.11 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 86: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 87: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 88: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 89: Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 11.12 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co.
- Exhibit 90: The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 91: The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 92: The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 93: The Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 94: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 95: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 96: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 97: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 98: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
