Glaucoma Research Foundation Launches Catalyst for a Cure Initiative to Prevent and Cure Neurodegeneration

Groundbreaking Collaborative Research Program Will Explore Common Characteristics of Glaucoma, Alzheimer's
SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF), a national non-profit organization dedicated to finding a cure for glaucoma, has launched the fourth phase of its flagship collaborative research program, Catalyst for a Cure.
The Catalyst for a Cure Initiative to Prevent and Cure Neurodegeneration will investigate the common characteristics of diseases that occur when key cells in the central nervous system — eye, brain, spinal cord — deteriorate and die, causing a loss of function. Neurodegenerative conditions include glaucoma, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
The Neurodegeneration Initiative was launched through a transformative $2.4 million gift to GRF from the Melza M. and Frank Theodore Barr Foundation. Philanthropist and former GRF board member Frank Theodore (Ted) Barr and his wife Melza have supported GRF for 40 years.
"We had been thinking about the challenge of neurodegeneration ever since the first Catalyst for a Cure initiative identified it as a factor in glaucoma, in 2006," says Mr. Barr. "We thought it was time to understand neurodegeneration in a fundamental way and develop solutions based on that knowledge."
The Barrs' gift will enable four talented investigators with diverse areas of expertise to collaborate for an initial period of three years. Consortium members are:
Sandro Da Mesquita, PhD
Assistant Professor, Department of Neuroscience
Meningeal Lymphatics and Neurological Disorders Lab, Mayo Clinic
Milica Margeta, MD, PhD
Physician and Surgeon, Massachusetts Eye and Ear
Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology, Harvard Medical School
Karthik Shekhar
Assistant Professor, Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering
Faculty Scientist, Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory; Member, Helen Wills Neuroscience Institute
University of California Berkeley
Humsa Venkatesh
Assistant Professor, Program in Neuroscience
Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School
With the Neurodegeneration Initiative under way, GRF is now funding two simultaneous Catalyst for a Cure consortia that could change the lives of people with glaucoma. Ongoing since 2019, the Catalyst for a Cure Vision Restoration Initiative has made enormous strides that could soon result in the ability to protect, preserve, and even regenerate retinal ganglion cells — optic nerve components that degenerate and die with glaucoma, causing blindness.
About Glaucoma Research Foundation
Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF) is a national non-profit organization dedicated to finding a cure for glaucoma. To learn more, visit glaucoma.org/about-us/
SOURCE Glaucoma Research Foundation
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.