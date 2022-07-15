Custom Application Development Service Market Size to Grow by USD 38.15 Billion from 2021-2026, Increasing Adoption of Cloud-based Services Offering Ease of Access, Flexibility, and Security to Boost the Market Growth

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Custom Application Development Service Market is segmented by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). 37% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for custom application development services in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America, Europe, and MEA. The significant increase in the adoption of advanced technologies and the rise in the use of smartphones by consumers and enterprises to develop applications (including custom applications) will facilitate the custom application development service market growth in North America over the forecast period. Moreover, the custom application development service market value is set to grow by USD 38.15 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio.
- On-premise - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Cloud - size and forecast 2021-2026
The custom application development service market share growth by the on-premise will be significant during the forecast period. On-premise application development services refer to hardware and software that are handled on-premise by end-users. A major advantage offered by these services is that they offer clients full control over the functioning of the hardware and software, which will propel its adoption in the coming years (owing to the low risk of security breaches).
- One of the key factors driving the custom application development service market growth is the increasing adoption of cloud-based services as these services offer advantages such as ease of access, flexibility, and security. End-users need not pay the license cost as the application can be accessed through the cloud. By hosting the application on the cloud, end-users can significantly reduce the Operating costs, Server costs, Maintenance costs, and Physical storage costs. Companies across the world are partnering with vendors operating in the market to deploy cloud-based applications to manage their business lifecycles. For instance, SAP offers cloud application services that help customers adopt and run the latest SAP technology with reduced complexity and at low costs. Such factors will further drive the market growth in the forecast years.
- One of the key challenges to the global custom application development service market growth is the availability of open-source platforms. Such platforms are usually developed by and for a large community of software engineers. End-users across the world are actively using open-source platforms as they offer benefits such as free use, free support, and prevention of vendor lock-in. Some of the open-source platforms available in the market are Apache NetBeans, Apache Cordova, Eclipse IDE, and Bootstrap. These are free and open-source distributed version control systems designed to handle application development with speed and efficiency. Start-ups and SMEs are the primary users of open-source platforms because of their cost constraints. Open-source platforms can perform functions such as designing and developing applications. Thus, the increasing adoption of open-source platforms may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.
- Accenture Plc
- Capgemini Service SAS
- Chetu Inc.
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
- DXC Technology Co.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- HCL Technologies Ltd.
- Iblesoft Inc.
- Infanion
- Infosys Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd.
- Logica Infotech Services Pvt. Ltd.
- Netguru S.A
- NTT DATA Corp.
- Software AG
- Speridian Technologies
- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
- Trianz
- Wipro Ltd.
The custom application development service market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market. Companies like - Accenture Plc offers custom application development services that help to drive disruption by applying Lean principles to achieve substantial performance improvements, accelerating business change. Moreover, In January 2021, the company acquired Real Protect, a privately held, Brazil-based provider of managed security and cyber defense services, extending its cybersecurity presence and capabilities in Latin America.
Related Reports Include:
- Application Development and Integration Market by Product, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The application development and integration market share are expected to increase by USD 78.59 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.93%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers application development and integration market segmentation by product (application development and application integration), deployment (on-premise and cloud), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Find More Research Insights Here
- Research and Development Outsourcing Services Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: Based on Technavio's market sizing methodology, the research and development outsourcing services market size is predicted to surge by USD 8.04 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 8.04%. the region witnessed a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases owing to the availability of vaccines, which led to the gradual resumption of manufacturing units by Q4 of 2020. As a result, operations of the automotive, semiconductor, aerospace, and telecommunication industries stabilized during 2021, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the R&D outsourcing services market in the region during the forecast period. Find More Research Insights Here
Custom Application Development Service Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.5%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 38.15 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.51
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, India, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Accenture Plc, Capgemini Service SAS, Chetu Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Iblesoft Inc., Infanion, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Larsen and Toubro Infotech Ltd., Logica Infotech Services Pvt. Ltd., Netguru S.A, NTT DATA Corp., Software AG, Speridian Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Trianz, and Wipro Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries.
