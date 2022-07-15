The Wild Animal Sanctuary Announces Collaboration with Artist Christopher Clark

KEENESBURG, Colo., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wild Animal Sanctuary, in collaboration with artist Christopher Clark debuted a collection of five original artworks featuring some of the Sanctuary's most memorable rescued animals.
The collaboration marks the first time The Wild Animal Sanctuary has worked with the internationally acclaimed artist known for his work with Marvel Fine Art and as Lucasfilm's #1 selling artist. The new collection, shown at the entrance of the Sanctuary's visitor center, beautifully captures a sense of serenity and freedom across each painting and blends colorful oil and acrylic elements in an impressionist style.
"We are thrilled to showcase Christopher's art so visitors from all over the world can be exposed to his exceptional talent. The originals are perfect for new or seasoned collectors alike," said Pat Craig, Executive Director of The Wild Animal Sanctuary. In addition to the five originals, a variety of prints will also be available online and in-person at the Sanctuary's gift shop, with each sale further helping support the Sanctuary and the animals.
Located near Keenesburg, Colorado, The Wild Animal Sanctuary is the largest nonprofit carnivore sanctuary in the world, with over 650 rescued animals, including lions, tigers, bears, wolves, leopards, and other large carnivores living in large-acreage natural habitats. Established in 1980, the Sanctuary operates three locations with more than 10,000 acres for abused, abandoned, and confiscated carnivores and specializes in rehabilitating captive wildlife so they can be released into natural habitats where they can roam freely and live with others of their own kind. More information is available at www.wildanimalsanctuary.org, www.wildanimalrefuge.org, www.wildanimalsanctuarytexas.org.
Christopher Clark is a self-educated artist, with his studies ranging from personal training with contemporary masters, to classical academic art techniques, with much inspiration from 19th Century art, the Impressionist Movement, and Italian culture. Gaining the attention of Lucasfilm and Marvel Fine Art in June 2016, Christopher was signed as an officially licensed artist and immediately published a variety of his paintings. Christopher is Lucasfilm's #1 selling artist, and very proud to have George Lucas himself as a collector. Christopher has been Lucasfilm's featured artist at the 2017 Star Wars Celebration and Lucasfilm and Marvel's featured artist at San Diego Comic-Con for several years. He is also gaining international attention for his original line of fantasy and surrealism art. He currently resides in Denver, Colorado. More information is available at www.christopherclark.com.
SOURCE The Wild Animal Sanctuary
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.