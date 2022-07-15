Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Stuffed Fish Ball recalled due to undeclared egg

OTTAWA, ON, July 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/stuffed-fish-ball-recalled-due-undeclared-egg
Summary
- Product: Stuffed Fish Ball
- Companies: Xinpangao International Trade Corporation
- Issue: Food – Allergen – Egg
- Category: Fish and seafood (Frozen)
- What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class 1
Affected products
Brand
Product
Size
UPC
Codes
N/A (Chinese characters only)
Stuffed Fish Ball
340 g
6 920732 127896
07/02/2024
Issue
The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it may contain egg which is not declared on the label.
The recalled product has been sold in Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.
What you should do
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
- Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
- Learn more about common food allergies
- Sign up for recall notifications by email and follow us on social media
- View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process
- Report a food safety or labelling concern
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of this product.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
