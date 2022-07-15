ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

First National Financial Corporation Announces July Dividend Payment

by PRNewswire
July 15, 2022 5:00 PM | 2 min read

TORONTO, ON, July 15, 2022 /CNW/ - First National Financial Corporation FN today announced its monthly dividend payment of $0.195833 per common share for the period July 1 to July 31, 2022. The dividend will be payable on August 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 31, 2022.

First National, for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation, advises that its dividends declared in July 2022 will be eligible dividends, unless otherwise indicated.

About First National Financial Corporation

First National Financial Corporation FNFNFN is the parent company of First National Financial LP, a Canadian-based originator, underwriter and servicer of predominantly prime residential (single-family and multi-unit) and commercial mortgages. With more than $124 billion in mortgages under administration, First National is one of Canada's largest non-bank originator and underwriter of mortgages and is among the top three in market share in the mortgage broker distribution channel.  For more information, please visit www.firstnational.ca.

SOURCE First National Financial Corporation

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/15/c0301.html

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Banking/Financial ServicesDividendsPress Releases