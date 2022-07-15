Principal Technologies Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC, July 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Principal Technologies Inc. (the "Company") ((PTEC), which is building a diverse portfolio of investments in healthcare technologies companies, is pleased to provide this corporate update to shareholders. Principal Technologies Inc. ((PTEC), is building a diverse portfolio of investments in healthcare technology companies with a focus on those with global distribution potential, that have achieved regional success. Principal Technologies will also focus on companies that have IP capable of enhancing medical treatment quality and efficiency, cost efficiency, optimization of the patient pathway, and implementation of point of care technologies. In addition to providing growth capital, the company also aims to support the growth of its portfolio with the expertise of its management team, board, and advisers.

Learn more: https://principal-technologies.com/

The Company is in the process of securing partnerships with international healthcare and med-tech associations in order to expand awareness and further strengthen the foothold of Principal Technologies in the healthcare community.

We are also expanding our advisory board by adding high profile individuals from the fields of healthcare, technology as well as business and finance, such as Geri Rainer - among others former CEO of one of the largest Swiss Private Banks and trustee on several international multi billion dollar trusts. More information on him and other new advisory board members will be provided soon.

The Company is furthermore currently negotiating with several international target companies which we have identified with unique technologies and global growth potential that have an IP capable of enhancing medical treatment quality, cost efficiency and optimization of the patient pathway.

We are also pursuing additional financing opportunities.

In the meantime our portfolio companies, E&E CRO consulting as well as Vision Surgery AI, are performing above expectations. These investments are further described in our news releases dated July, 8, 2021 and March 10, 2022.

We will provide more in depth information on all the above items in due course.

Jerry Trent, Chief Executive Officer Principal Technologies Inc.: Office@principal-technologies.com

