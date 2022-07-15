Royal Helium Ltd. Announces Receipt of Final Court Approval to Arrangement with Imperial Helium Corp

SASKATOON, SK, July 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Royal Helium Ltd. ("Royal" or the "Company") RHC RHC RHCCF is pleased to announce that the Supreme Court of British Columbia issued a final order approving the previously announced acquisition by the Company of Imperial Helium Corp. IHC ("Imperial") by way of plan of arrangement (see the news releases of Royal dated May 2 and July 12, 2022 for more details) (the "Transaction").

The Transaction remains subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange and the satisfaction or waiver of conditions to closing. Following completion of the Transaction, the common shares of Imperial will be delisted from the TSXV. Royal also intends to apply to the applicable securities regulatory authorities for an order declaring Imperial to no longer be a reporting issuer in each of its reporting jurisdictions upon closing the Transaction.

About Royal Helium Ltd.

Royal controls over 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land in southwestern and south-east Saskatchewan. All of Royal's lands are in close vicinity to highways, roads, cities and importantly, close to existing oil and gas infrastructure, with a significant portion of its land in close proximity to existing helium producing locations. With stable, rising prices and limited, non-renewable sources for helium worldwide, Royal intends to become a leading North American producer of this high value commodity.

