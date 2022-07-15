Royal Helium Ltd. Announces Receipt of Final Court Approval to Arrangement with Imperial Helium Corp

SASKATOON, SK, July 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Royal Helium Ltd. ("Royal" or the "Company") RHC RHC RHCCF is pleased to announce that the Supreme Court of British Columbia issued a final order approving the previously announced acquisition by the Company of Imperial Helium Corp. IHC ("Imperial") by way of plan of arrangement (see the news releases of Royal dated May 2 and July 12, 2022 for more details) (the "Transaction").
The Transaction remains subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange and the satisfaction or waiver of conditions to closing. Following completion of the Transaction, the common shares of Imperial will be delisted from the TSXV. Royal also intends to apply to the applicable securities regulatory authorities for an order declaring Imperial to no longer be a reporting issuer in each of its reporting jurisdictions upon closing the Transaction.
Royal controls over 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land in southwestern and south-east Saskatchewan. All of Royal's lands are in close vicinity to highways, roads, cities and importantly, close to existing oil and gas infrastructure, with a significant portion of its land in close proximity to existing helium producing locations. With stable, rising prices and limited, non-renewable sources for helium worldwide, Royal intends to become a leading North American producer of this high value commodity.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be forward-looking statements or forward-looking information under applicable Canadian securities legislation (together, the "forward-looking statements") that may not be based on historical fact, including without limitation, statements containing the words "believe", "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "potential" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions made by management of the Company in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as the factors we believe are appropriate.
SOURCE Royal Helium Ltd.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.