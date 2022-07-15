Insights on the Veterinary Medicine Global Market to 2027 - by Product, Animal Type, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel and Region

DUBLIN, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Veterinary Medicine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary medicine market reached a value of US$ 31.06 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 48.58 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.74% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Veterinary medicine is a branch of science that deals in the prevention, control, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases that affect the health of domestic and wild animals. It helps maintain the health of food-producing animals, inhibit the transmission of zoonotic diseases from animal species to humans, and ensure a safe supply of food worldwide. At present, the escalating consumption of animal-derived products is increasing the adoption of veterinary medicines to monitor the health of agricultural animals and prevent human exposure to diseases.



The growing trend of nuclear families and inflating income levels have increased the overall spending of individuals on pets globally. This, in confluence with the rising concerns among pet parents about the well-being of their pets, represents one of the major factors supporting the demand for veterinary medicines.

The increasing penetration of pet insurance is further influencing the market growth. Apart from this, the expanding animal husbandry activities, along with the escalating cases of zoonotic and chronic diseases among animals, are increasing the concerns about food safety. This, along with the increasing number of commercial animal-production programs, is promoting the adoption of veterinary medicines for better diagnosis and treatment for livestock.

Moreover, the easy availability of advanced diagnostic imaging, novel therapies, nuclear and regenerative medicines, laser diagnostics, and specialized surgeries in numerous vet hospitals and clinics is bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, biomedical researchers are developing safe and effective vaccines to prevent pet diseases, which is anticipated to strengthen the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Cargill Incorporated, Ceva Sante Animale, Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Evonik Industries AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Neogen Corporation, Vetoquinol S.A., Virbac and Zoetis Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global veterinary medicine market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global veterinary medicine market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the animal type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the route of administration?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global veterinary medicine market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Veterinary Medicine Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Drugs

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Key Segments

6.1.2.1 Anti-infective

6.1.2.2 Anti-inflammatory

6.1.2.3 Parasiticide

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Vaccines

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Key Segments

6.2.2.1 Inactivated Vaccines

6.2.2.2 Attenuated Vaccines

6.2.2.3 Recombinant Vaccines

6.2.3 Market Forecast

6.3 Medicated Feed Additives

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Key Segments

6.3.2.1 Amino Acids

6.3.2.2 Antibiotics

6.3.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Animal Type

7.1 Production

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Companion

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Route of Administration

8.1 Oral

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Parenteral

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Topical

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

9.1 Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Point-of-Care Testing/In-house Testing

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Others

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Cargill Incorporated

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Ceva Sante Animale

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.6 Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.7 Evonik Industries AG

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.8 Merck & Co. Inc.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.9 Neogen Corporation

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.10 Vetoquinol S.A.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.11 Virbac

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.12 Zoetis Inc.

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.12.3 Financials

15.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis

