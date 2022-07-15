New townhome community coming to Wall, Monmouth County, NJ in Fall 2022

Luxury and convenience are highlights

WALL, N.J., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Properties Realty, Inc. is pleased to announce their newest coming soon community in Monmouth County, NJ— Traditions at Wall. Located at the crossroads of Route 34 and Route 33 in Wall Township, Traditions at Wall will have 2-story, 3-bedroom townhomes with 2.5 baths, a 1-car garage and up to 1,847 sq. ft. of living space. Other highlights will include fee-simple ownership with low maintenance fees and a professionally managed community.

Traditions at Wall will feature 128 townhomes nestled in a community with tot lot, open space, patio picnic area and 6 foot privacy fencing on 3 sides. American Properties Realty, Inc. includes outstanding features at no extra cost in every home at Traditions at Wall. Chosen with an eye toward versatility, durability, tradition, and comfort, these features include:

Designer kitchens with granite countertops, center island and stainless-steel appliances

Laminate hardwood flooring throughout the first floor

Designer ceramic tile in all baths

Lofty 9-foot first and second floor ceilings

Private outdoor space perfect for relaxing

When completed, the stunning Amherst and Concord professionally decorated model homes will display the luxurious features of these floorplans and more. Both will be designed to show off the open space concept, allowing for ease of entertaining.

Getting wherever you need to go is easy as Traditions at Wall is convenient to public transportation and all major highways – Route 34, Route 33, Route 18, I-195 and the Garden State Parkway. The community is also just minutes from the Asbury Park NJ Transit Train Station and within driving distance to local Academy Bus Routes, NY Waterway Ferry and Seastreak Ferry. Dining, shopping and entertainment is waiting for you at Brook 35 & West, Jersey Shore Premium Outlets, downtown Asbury Park, The Grove at Shrewsbury, Monmouth Mall, PNC Bank Arts Center, Count Basie Center for the Arts and more.

Recreational opportunities abound at Allaire State Park, Shark River Park, Liberty Park and Manasquan Reservoir. Traditions at Wall is also close to the beaches of Asbury Park, Point Pleasant, Manasquan, Sea Girt and Spring Lake.

Growing families can rest easy knowing that Traditions at Wall is located in the highly ranked Wall Township School District – rated the #3 Best School District in Monmouth County on Niche.com.

Pre-construction prices are anticipated to start from the upper $400,000's with a Fall opening. To learn more about Traditions at Wall and register for our VIP list visit TraditionsatWall.com.

About American Properties Realty, Inc.

American Properties Realty, Inc., A Licensed Real Estate Broker, continues its proud 50 plus-year tradition of introducing award-winning communities that provide excellent quality, convenient locations, and affordable pricing for New Jersey homebuyers. The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc., have been involved in the creation of over 12,000 residences ranging from luxurious estate homes to master planned communities of apartments, condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes.

