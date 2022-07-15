ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION

by PRNewswire
July 15, 2022 4:00 PM | 1 min read

WINNIPEG, MB, July 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or the "REIT") AX announced that its trustees have declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.3750 per Series I preferred unit ("Series I Unit") of Artis for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The cash distributions will be made on July 29, 2022 to Series I Unitholders of record on July 29, 2022.

As at the date hereof, there are an aggregate of 4,955,240 Series I Units issued and outstanding.

*********

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis' vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

SOURCE Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/15/c6990.html

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Banking/Financial ServicesDividendsPress ReleasesReal Estate