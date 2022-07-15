ARTIS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION

WINNIPEG, MB, July 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Artis Real Estate Investment Trust ("Artis" or the "REIT") AX announced that its trustees have declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.3750 per Series I preferred unit ("Series I Unit") of Artis for the quarter ending July 31, 2022. The cash distributions will be made on July 29, 2022 to Series I Unitholders of record on July 29, 2022.

As at the date hereof, there are an aggregate of 4,955,240 Series I Units issued and outstanding.

*********

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis' vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

SOURCE Artis Real Estate Investment Trust