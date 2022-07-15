Credova Bringing Buy Now Pay Later to iCast

BOZEMAN, Mo., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Credova, a Bozeman Montana based Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) provider for the outdoor recreation market is attending iCast, the American Sportfishing Association's (ASA) trademark tradeshow July 19th through July 22nd. From the iCastfishing.org website, "ICAST, the world's largest sportfishing trade show, is the premier showcase for the latest innovations in gear, tackle, accessories and apparel. ICAST is the cornerstone of the sportfishing industry, helping to drive recreational fishing product sales year round." Credova will exhibit at booth 742, and will provide Credova's ASA member benefit information and show specials throughout iCast.
Recently, Creodva announced a new endorsement by the ASA as the preferred BNPL provider for the organization. "We are pleased to create payment technology solutions for the outdoor recreation and farm/ranch markets, and look forward providing our technology to ASA members," says Dusty Wunderlich, Credova CEO.
About The American Sportfishing Association (ASA): ASA is a national, non-profit trade association whose member companies and organizations share a stake in promoting sportfishing as part of a diverse, multi-billion-dollar industry that is global in scope. Our industry contributes to the economic strength and stature of our nation with a $129 billion impact on the nation's economy creating employment for 825,000 people in communities throughout the U.S. Our leadership and financial investments in conservation make all manner of outdoor experiences possible and support a healthy environment for everyone.
Since 1933, when ASA was formed, we've grown from a consortium of tackle manufacturers, to include every sector of the industry - independent dealers and distributers, rep groups, media companies, federal and state agencies and other non-profit organizations. ASA also produces ICAST, the world's largest international sportfishing trade show that encompasses the entire outdoor experience.
About Credova: Credova is a group of like-minded individuals who love the outdoors and the adventures it provides. We hold the special bonding among friends and family created while experiencing the outdoors as one of the greatest joys in life, and have made a business of helping Americans experience this joy. Outdoor adventures such as fishing, hiking, skiing, hunting, camping and motorsports (to name a few) require equipment. This equipment is often expensive and Americans sometimes need help spreading the payments for these enablers of joy over time. This is Credova's mission.
SOURCE Credova
