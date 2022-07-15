Influx Marketing Wins 2022 Award for Best Healthcare Provider Website

Influx wins the Internet Advertising Competition Award for Outstanding Achievement in Internet Advertising for the Best Healthcare Provider Website in 2022.
PASADENA, Calif., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Influx Marketing announced today that it has received the Internet Advertising Competition Award for Outstanding Achievement in Internet Advertising for the Best Healthcare Provider Website in 2022.
"The best work won," noted the IAC in reference to the website Influx submitted for the competition. With an emphasis on custom design and code, Influx built out a dominant online presence for their client, resulting in a website with excellent performance in SEO rankings, increased traffic, and conversion rates.
As Influx CEO Adam Daniells said, "We are honored to receive this award for Best Healthcare Provider Website for 2022. All credit goes to our first-rate design and development team for their work to craft custom-coded websites, along with an acknowledgement to the entire Influx team for everything they do to produce industry-leading work for our clients."
The Internet Advertising Competition was created in 1997 by the Web Marketing Association, a volunteer organization composed of marketing, advertising, PR and design professionals with a shared interest in improving the quality of websites and internet marketing.
About Influx Marketing
Influx is a digital marketing agency focused on plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine. With a clientele that includes some of the top surgeons and medical spas in the nation, the company has built a name for its industry-leading web design and proven patient acquisition strategies. Influx also produces the popular aesthetics industry podcast The Technology of Beauty, hosted by Dr. Grant Stevens. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Park City, Utah with offices in Los Angeles and Tampa.
Media Contact
Shaun Orthmann, Influx Marketing, 1 (626) 714-3366, shaun.orthmann@influxmarketing.com
SOURCE Influx Marketing
