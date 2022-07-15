Drivers Can Now Shop the 2022 Hyundai Tucson at Greg May Hyundai

The Greg May dealership adds the 2022 Hyundai Tucson to the Inventory.
WACO, Texas, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers looking to drive home the new Hyundai Tucson can head to the Greg May Hyundai dealership. The compact SUV is offered in 10 trim levels, each equipped with a host of the latest amenities. With a bold exterior design featuring 19-inch black alloy wheels, the SUV leaves a long-lasting impression.
Inside the SUV, there are plenty of features to make life on the road comfortable. Some of the notable features drivers can find on the 2022 Hyundai Tucson are the eight-way power driver seat, heated and ventilated front seats, dual cargo level floor, wireless device charging feature, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and many more. The dealership's website lists important information about the Hyundai SUV to help drivers get a better insight into what the 2022 Hyundai Tucson offers.
Potential buyers can visit the Greg May Hyundai dealership at 1501 West Loop 340 in Waco, Texas 76712, to test drive the 2022 Hyundai Tucson. Customers can also explore the website at https://www.gregmayhyundai.com or call the dealership at (254) 280-0910 to get additional information about the 2022 Hyundai Tucson.
Media Contact
Nick Askew, Greg May Hyundai, 903-918-4699, nick@luminary2.com
SOURCE Greg May Hyundai
