NAIFA Expands Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Efforts Through New Outreach to Financial Services Professionals and Prospective Professionals

New programs on the importance of advocacy for women and Hispanic financial professionals will lead into NAIFA's Apex sales summit this August.

FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA) has announced the addition of two programs that will run on Tuesday, August 16th pre-conference to its upcoming Apex event being held in Phoenix, Arizona. The sessions focus on raising awareness for state, interstate, and federal advocacy and stress the importance of financial advisors getting involved, starting with voting, in the political process.

The first session focuses on women working in the financial services industry and emphasizes why now, more than ever, it is critical for women advisors to be the voice of the clients in their care. The session will be co-led by NAIFA and Women in Insurance and Financial Services (WIFS) and features Diane Boyle, Senior Vice President, NAIFA Government Relations, and Toni Gonzales, MBA, LACP, Vice President, Ohio National Financial Services, both of whom are members of both NAIFA and WIFS.

The second session focuses on issues critical to Hispanic advisors and agents. Focusing on the need to get involved in grassroots efforts and build long-term relationships with legislators and regulators, the session will feature Aprilyn Chavez Geissler, NAIFA Trustee and First EVP, Gateway Financial Advisors, and Jose Rodriguez, Jr., Optimized Financial and Insurance Services, as well as Diane Boyle.

NAIFA serves as the advocacy arm for Women in Insurance and Financial Services and the Latin American Association of Insurance Agencies. "Supporting diversity in our noble profession is the key factor in creating a formula for sustainable financial security for Main Street Americans," stated NAIFA President, Lawrence J. Holzberg, LUTCF, LACP. "Financial security requires access to both knowledgeable agents and advisors as well as access to protection products. The combination of ethical advisors who operate in their clients' best interests, access to products, and informed consumers results in a winning formula that allows for generational wealth. We are thrilled to bring these two new programs to our Apex event in August to get the word out about the critical role that agents and advisors play in the financial services industry."

NAIFA's DEI work focused on empowering agents and advisors to get involved in grassroots advocacy culminated in the largest fly-in within the financial services industry this past May. "We were thrilled to welcome over 500 advisors to this year's Congressional Conference and over 100 to our 7th Annual Diversity Symposium as part of our DEI initiatives for 2022," stated Kevin Mayeux, NAIFA's CEO.

NAIFA supports efforts such as NCOIL's recent Recruitment, Retention, and Diversity within the Life Insurance Agent Profession resolution, has provided commentary to NAIC's diversity workstreams, and participates in groups such as the Coalition for Equity in Wholesaling and the Diversity in Government Relations Coalition. Mayeux has taken the pledge offered by CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion. "Our two new programs for women and Hispanic advisors demonstrate another step we're taking to make the financial services industry more inclusive and equitable," Mayeux added. "Legislators and regulators need to hear from under-represented populations in financial services, and NAIFA is working to make this happen."

The two programs are complimentary and open to all advisors and agents through NAIFA's Talent Development Center. More details can be found at apex.naifa.org/schedule.

ABOUT NAIFA: The National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors is the preeminent membership association for the multigenerational community of financial professionals in the United States. NAIFA members subscribe to a strong Code of Ethics and represent a full spectrum of financial services practice specialties. They work with families and businesses to help Americans improve financial literacy and achieve financial security. NAIFA provides producers a national community for advocacy, education and networking along with awards, publications and leadership opportunities to allow NAIFA members to differentiate themselves in the marketplace. NAIFA has 53 state and territorial chapters and 35 large metropolitan local chapters. NAIFA members in every congressional district advocate on behalf of producers and consumers at the state, interstate and federal levels.

