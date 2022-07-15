Reaction to the British Columbia court decision on the public health care monopoly

MONTREAL, July 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The British Columbia Court of Appeal issued a decision earlier today in the case pitting the Cambie Surgeries Corporation against the provincial government. Like the Chaoulli decision in Quebec, this case essentially turns on the freedom of choice of patients who want to be treated rapidly by health care entrepreneurs.
"The different waves of COVID-19 have highlighted the lack of flexibility and inability to adapt of this government monopoly, which is just about unique in the world," says Maria Lily Shaw, Economist at the MEI. "Reforms inspired by European countries are needed in order to substantially increase the capacity of the system."
"The decision handed down today is very disappointing. There is absolutely no justification for maintaining a government monopoly on the provision of medical care," points out the economist. "Reforms are needed in order to make our health care system more efficient, and hopefully the provinces will have the courage to act."
"It's important to remember that Canada is the odd man out among industrialized countries in preventing the purchase of duplicate private insurance in order to obtain timely care," indicates Krystle Wittevrongel, Senior Public Policy Analyst at the MEI. "The next steps will be crucial, since the Cambie Surgeries Corporation could appeal the decision, but even if they ultimately prevail, the provincial government could severely restrict the scope of the ruling, as Quebec did after Chaoulli," concludes Ms. Wittevrongel.
The Montreal Economic Institute is an independent public policy think tank. Through its publications, media appearances, and advisory services to policy-makers, the MEI stimulates public policy debate and reforms based on sound economics and entrepreneurship.
SOURCE Montreal Economic Institute
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.