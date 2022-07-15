Minco Capital Announces Management Change

VANCOUVER, BC, July 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Minco Capital Corp. (the "Company" or "Minco Capital") MMM MGHCF MI is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Ms. Renee Lin, as the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary on July 13, 2022 (the "Effective Date").
Ms. Lin has served the Company as Controller between 2015 and July 2022, after serving the company for a long period, Ms. Lin is well versed in the Company's history and will be in charge of leading its Finance and Legal compliance. Ms. Lin has rendered her services to various publicly listed mining companies with global operations in the past.
Mr. Lin is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and holds a Bachelor of Commerce in accounting from Sauder School of Business, University of British Columbia.
Also effective on July 13, 2022, Ms. Melinda Hsu has resigned as the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary. Minco Capital thanks Ms. Hsu for her services and contribution to the Company and wishes her all the best in her future endeavors.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Dr. Ken Cai
Chairman and CEO
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE Minco Capital Corp.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.