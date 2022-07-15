SavATree Merges with Utah Tree Works, Expands Presence in Utah

SavATree, the industry leader in professional tree, shrub and lawn care, has announced a merger with Utah-based Utah Tree Works. This merger marks SavATree's second office in the state and significantly increases their market share in Salt Lake and Utah counties. SavATree also has an office in Park City.

BEDFORD, N.Y., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SavATree, the industry leader in professional tree, shrub and lawn care, has announced a merger with Utah-based Utah Tree Works. This merger marks SavATree's second office in the state and significantly increases their market share in Salt Lake and Utah counties. SavATree also has an office in Park City.

Utah Tree Works specializes in residential tree care for Wasatch Front residential homes, vacation homes, investment properties, estates, mansions, and ranches across Utah County and nearby communities. They also provide commercial tree services working closely with property owners and managers, making this merger a strategic fit with SavATree's business growth strategy. Owners of Utah Tree Works, Tom Smith and Cory Brian along with their dedicated team, will remain on board with SavATree as part of their ongoing commitment to building and maintaining quality relationships.

"We look forward to working with a company that shares our same commitment to professionalism, high quality standards, and sincere care for its customers. Our closely aligned values will help us to continue making educated decisions with our customers at the forefront, and will allow us to provide expanded capabilities in Salt Lake and Utah counties," said Utah Tree Care Owners, Tom Smith and Cory Brian.

"We're thrilled to welcome the Utah Tree Works team to SavATree. The combined expertise of our two companies allows us to continue to provide quality solutions while serving properties with the highest level of care. Building out our footprint in Utah will provide more of our clients with an enhanced portfolio of services as we continue to uphold our environmentally responsible approach to tree, shrub and lawn care," says SavATree CEO, Carmine Schiavone.

SavATree provides environmentally sensible stewardship of valued residential and commercial properties, helping clients care for what they love. Their nationwide team of industry certified arborists and highly trained field specialists delivers professional tree, shrub, and lawn care to their loyal clients, making the intersection between trees and people work. With their innovative science-based programs, SavATree protects and enhances client landscapes. Learn more at http://www.savatree.com

