Global Pulmonary Drugs Market to Surpass US$ 77.31 Billion by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global pulmonary drugs market is estimated to be valued at US$ 41.32 billion in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Pulmonary Drugs Market:

Major players operating in market are focusing on adopting inorganic strategies such as acquisition for developing pulmonary drugs. For instance, in November 2021, Sanofi S.A., a Pharmaceutical Company, announced the completion of its acquisition of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. The acquisition further strengthens growth and expansion for the General Medicines portfolio of Sanofi for pulmonary drugs. Sanofi completed its acquisition of Kadmon through the merger of a wholly owned subsidiary of Sanofi with and into Kadmon, pursuant to Section 251 of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware, with Kadmon continuing as the surviving corporation and becoming an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Sanofi.

Key Market Takeaways:

Global pulmonary drugs market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and other respiratory diseases across the world, which is one of the leading causes of death and disability. Thus, the prevention, treatment, and control of these diseases is one of the top priorities for governments of countries and players in the healthcare sector. According to the World Health Organization, 2017, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD) was responsible for about 5% of the total deaths worldwide in 2015. Furthermore, according to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion 2014, 25 million patients in the U.S. had asthma that led to an estimated annual expenditure for asthma turning around to US$ 20.7 billion. Moreover, in January 2020, estimated that the global prevalence of COPD was 10·3% in 2019, accounting for 391·9 million cases among people aged 30–79 years, on the basis of the GOLD definition, and 7·6%, accounting for 292·0 million cases.

Among applications, asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) segment holds a dominant position in the pulmonary drugs market, owing to the rising incidence of the condition worldwide.

Key players operating in the global pulmonary drugs market include Sanofi SA, Meda Pharmaceuticals, Circassia Pharmaceuticals Plc., AstraZenca Plc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals Plc., Cheisi farmaceutici S.p.A., Zambon Company S.p.A., Alaxia SAS, and Merck Sharp & Dohme Limited.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Pulmonary Drugs Market, By Drug Class:

Inhaled Corticosteroids



Long Acting Beta-2 Agonists



Antihistamines



Vasodilators



Short Acting Beta-2 Agonists



Others

Global Pulmonary Drugs Market, By Application:

Asthma & COPD



Allergic Rhinitis



Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension



Cystic Fibrosis



Others

Global Pulmonary Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



E-Commerce

Global Pulmonary Drugs Market, By Region:



North America



By Country:





U.S.







Canada



Europe



By Country:





U.K.







Germany







Italy







France







Spain







Russia







Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



By Country:





China







India







Japan







ASEAN







Australia







South Korea







Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



By Country:





Brazil







Mexico







Argentina







Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



By Country:





GCC Countries







Israel







South Africa







Rest of Middle East & Africa

