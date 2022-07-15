ICC International Court of Arbitration Awards $84 million to Ardagh

LUXEMBOURG, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group ("Ardagh") welcomes the award to it today of $84 million, including interest and costs, by the ICC International Court of Arbitration.
This award arose from an adverse jury decision in the District Court of Delaware in 2017, affirmed on Appeal in 2019, against Ardagh's North American glass business (formerly called Verallia North America ("VNA").
Ardagh was indemnified by Compagnie de Saint-Gobain, the seller of VNA, and initiated arbitration proceedings to recover losses arising from the US legal proceedings. Today's award, which is final, represents full recovery for Ardagh.
Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for brand owners around the world. Ardagh operates 65 metal and glass production facilities in 16 countries, employing more than 20,000 people with annualised sales of approximately $10 billion.
SOURCE Ardagh Group S.A.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.