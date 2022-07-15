Media Advisory - Minister of Transport to make an important funding announcement in support of Canada's airport recovery in Kamloops

KAMLOOPS, BC, July 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, will make an announcement related to the Government of Canada's funding in support of airport recovery in Kamloops. His Worship Ken Christian, Mayor of the City of Kamloops and President and Chair of the Kamloops Airport Authority Society, will also provide remarks.
Minister Alghabra will be available to answer questions from the media following the announcement.
In line with the Public Health Agency of Canada's guidance and the Kamloops Airport Authority's requirements, a face covering is required.
We ask for people who have recently received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19, or are awaiting test results, or who have recently been exposed to COVID-19, or are experiencing symptoms as described on Health Canada's website, to not attend.
Date: Monday, July 18, 2022
Time: 11:15 a.m. (PT)
Location: Kamloops Airport
Arrivals Hall
3035 Airport Rd
Kamloops, BC, V2B 7X1
