$175,000 raised during the 10th edition of the NB Grand Tour

SAINT-BRUNO-DE-MONTARVILLE, QC, July 15, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - On July 15 and 16, nearly 400 employees and volunteers from National Bank will participate in the 10th edition of the NB Grand Tour. This year's event is taking place in Montérégie. The event has helped raise $175,000 to support Fondation Jeunes en Tête, whose mission is to prevent psychological distress among youth aged 11 to 18, as well as 13 organizations in the region.

The NB Grand Tour is a charity sports event for cyclists and runners that made its debut 12 years ago in the Saguenay/Lac-Saint-Jean region and has since been held in a different region of Quebec each year. Over the years, the NB Grand Tour has donated more than a million dollars to some 50 organizations across Quebec.

"National Bank employees constantly strive to have a positive impact on the lives of people around them. In addition to taking on a physical challenge as part of the Grand Tour, they've raised funds to support important local causes. I'd like to thank them for their determination, their inspiring commitment to the community and their dedication to continuing the NB Grand Tour tradition—mile after mile," said Lucie Blanchet, Honorary Chair of the NB Grand Tour and Executive Vice-President – Personal Banking and Client Experience at National Bank.

"We're proud of our long-standing partnership with National Bank to help young people. Thanks to the NB Grand Tour and its participants and donors, we will be able to keep talking about mental health in high schools and adding content to the free online kits we offer to teens, parents and teachers. These are key actions in preventing psychological distress in young people," said Catherine Burrows, Assistant Director General of Fondation Jeunes en Tête.

The funds raised will be donated to the following organizations: Fondation Jeunes en Tête, Centre Notre-Dame de Fatima, Centre petite échelle, Fondation du Centre Jeunesse de la Montérégie, Fondation Louis-Philippe Janvier, Fondation Papillon, Inform'elle, L'envol, Le Phare Enfants et Familles, Maison des jeunes de Saint-Bruno, POSA source des Monts – Maison Stéphane Fallu, Pour 3 Points, Prévention des dépendances l'Arc-en-ciel et Opération Bonne Mine (Société Saint-Vincent de Paul).

The mission of Fondation Jeunes en Tête is to prevent psychological distress among youth aged 11 to 18 in Quebec. It accomplishes this mission by reaching out to teenagers in schools through its Partners for Life program, and by supporting recognized community organizations that complement its work. It also builds synergy between those who help young people so that they can make the biggest possible impact.Follow its activities on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

With $370 billion in assets as at April 30, 2022, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 28,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange NA. Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

