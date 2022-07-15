Reef Aquarium Global Market to Reach $6.25 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.79%

DUBLIN, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reef Aquarium Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global reef aquarium market is expected to grow from $4.05 billion in 2021 to $4.30 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.20%. The market is expected to reach $6.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.79%.



Europe will be the largest region in the reef aquarium market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The rising awareness of the health benefits of having aquariums is driving the reef aquarium market. There are many benefits associated with keeping a home aquarium, such as a reduction in stress, an improvement in sleep quality, and better heart health. Reef aquariums reduce pain and anxiety and help to improve concentration and creativity.

According to the research published in the journal environment & behavior, there is an improvement in the physical and mental well-being of people who spend time watching aquariums and fish tanks. Thus, increasing awareness among people about having reef aquariums is contributing to the growth of the market.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Component Type: Display Tank; Filtration; Lighting; Heating And Cooling; Water Chemistry

2) By Product: Natural; Artificial

3) By End-Use: Household; Commercial; Zoo And Oceanarium



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Reef Aquarium Market Characteristics



3. Reef Aquarium Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Reef Aquarium



5. Reef Aquarium Market Size And Growth



6. Reef Aquarium Market Segmentation

7. Reef Aquarium Market Regional And Country Analysis



8. Asia-Pacific Reef Aquarium Market

9. China Reef Aquarium Market



10. India Reef Aquarium Market



11. Japan Reef Aquarium Market



12. Australia Reef Aquarium Market



13. Indonesia Reef Aquarium Market



14. South Korea Reef Aquarium Market



15. Western Europe Reef Aquarium Market



16. UK Reef Aquarium Market



17. Germany Reef Aquarium Market



18. France Reef Aquarium Market



19. Eastern Europe Reef Aquarium Market



20. Russia Reef Aquarium Market



21. North America Reef Aquarium Market



22. USA Reef Aquarium Market



23. South America Reef Aquarium Market



24. Brazil Reef Aquarium Market



25. Middle East Reef Aquarium Market



26. Africa Reef Aquarium Market



27. Reef Aquarium Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles



28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Reef Aquarium Market



29. Reef Aquarium Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Jebao

API

Aqua Design Amano Co. Ltd.

EHEIM GmbH & Co. KG

AZOO

Interpet

JUWEL Aquarium AG & Co. KG

Arcadia

Tropical Marine Centre Limited

OASE GmbH

D-D The Aquarium Solution Ltd.

Hagan

Marukan

TMC

Tetra

Taikong Corp.

Spectrum Brands, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4s59hu

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets