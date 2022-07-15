Reef Aquarium Global Market to Reach $6.25 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 9.79%

DUBLIN, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reef Aquarium Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global reef aquarium market is expected to grow from $4.05 billion in 2021 to $4.30 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.20%. The market is expected to reach $6.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.79%.
Europe will be the largest region in the reef aquarium market in 2021. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.
The rising awareness of the health benefits of having aquariums is driving the reef aquarium market. There are many benefits associated with keeping a home aquarium, such as a reduction in stress, an improvement in sleep quality, and better heart health. Reef aquariums reduce pain and anxiety and help to improve concentration and creativity.
According to the research published in the journal environment & behavior, there is an improvement in the physical and mental well-being of people who spend time watching aquariums and fish tanks. Thus, increasing awareness among people about having reef aquariums is contributing to the growth of the market.
Scope
Markets Covered:
1) By Component Type: Display Tank; Filtration; Lighting; Heating And Cooling; Water Chemistry
2) By Product: Natural; Artificial
3) By End-Use: Household; Commercial; Zoo And Oceanarium
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Reef Aquarium Market Characteristics
3. Reef Aquarium Market Trends And Strategies
4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Reef Aquarium
5. Reef Aquarium Market Size And Growth
6. Reef Aquarium Market Segmentation
7. Reef Aquarium Market Regional And Country Analysis
8. Asia-Pacific Reef Aquarium Market
9. China Reef Aquarium Market
10. India Reef Aquarium Market
11. Japan Reef Aquarium Market
12. Australia Reef Aquarium Market
13. Indonesia Reef Aquarium Market
14. South Korea Reef Aquarium Market
15. Western Europe Reef Aquarium Market
16. UK Reef Aquarium Market
17. Germany Reef Aquarium Market
18. France Reef Aquarium Market
19. Eastern Europe Reef Aquarium Market
20. Russia Reef Aquarium Market
21. North America Reef Aquarium Market
22. USA Reef Aquarium Market
23. South America Reef Aquarium Market
24. Brazil Reef Aquarium Market
25. Middle East Reef Aquarium Market
26. Africa Reef Aquarium Market
27. Reef Aquarium Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Reef Aquarium Market
29. Reef Aquarium Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Jebao
- API
- Aqua Design Amano Co. Ltd.
- EHEIM GmbH & Co. KG
- AZOO
- Interpet
- JUWEL Aquarium AG & Co. KG
- Arcadia
- Tropical Marine Centre Limited
- OASE GmbH
- D-D The Aquarium Solution Ltd.
- Hagan
- Marukan
- TMC
- Tetra
- Taikong Corp.
- Spectrum Brands, Inc.
