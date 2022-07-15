Media Notice - Minister Bibeau to announce support for farmers to adopt clean technologies

WINNIPEG, MB, July 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, and the Honourable Jim Carr, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Centre, will be in Winnipeg, Manitoba to announce new federal investments to help producers reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to climate change.
Date
Monday, July 18, 2022
Time
1:30 p.m. (CT)
Location for on-site participation:
FortWhyte Alive
Alloway Lakeside Plaza – directly outside the backdoor of the reception area
1961 McCreary Road
Winnipeg, Manitoba, R3P 2K9
Access by video conference or telephone line (for media only)
Please contact the AAFC Media Relations team at aafc.mediarelations-relationsmedias.aac@agr.gc.ca for details on how to participate.
