BELIZE DROPS ALL COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS

No More Testing and Insurance Requirements
BELIZE CITY, Belize, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) announced late last night that the Government of Belize has decided to remove all public health measures at every land and sea point of entry to the country.
Effective immediately, the following guidelines are now in place:
- Vaccination and testing: proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is no longer required for any persons traveling to Belize, at all official land and sea border points, regardless of their vaccination status.
- Belize Travel Health Insurance: purchase of the insurance is now optional, although still encouraged, as a form of protection against incurring medical and non-medical emergency expenses.
"With the emergence of weaker variants of COVID-19 and with the global trend of restrictions being relaxed, the time has come to take the pressure off of our health systems," said Kevin Bernard, Minister of Health and Wellness for Belize. "We've reached a level where it's now everyone's personal responsibility to decide whether they want to be vaccinated or not."
The government of Belize cautions that in light of the presence of the BA.2 and BA.5 sub-variants in Belize, vaccines still remain the best form of protection against the virus. International visitors are also reminded that they must book their stay at a BTB Gold Standard-approved hotel.
For more up-to-date health and safety information related to COVID-19, please visit www.travelbelize.org.
About Belize Tourism Board
The Belize Tourism Board (BTB) is a statutory body within the Belize Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation, and it is governed by a Board of Directors appointed by the Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation. The BTB works in conjunction with members of the private sector – including the Belize Hotel Association, Belize Tourism Industry Association and Belize National Tour Operators Association – and is dedicated to building tourism in the most economically and environmentally sustainable manner. As a part of its responsibilities, the BTB promotes Belize as a premier tourism destination to both in-country and international consumers. Among its outreach to the international travel market, the BTB markets the country's unique attractions to travelers, members of the travel trade industry and media outlets in key markets. The BTB is also dedicated to developing and implementing tourism programs that will help strengthen and grow the Belizean tourism industry; promote good destination stewardship; and instill high quality standards for accommodations and travel experiences. For more information on the BTB and its services, visit www.travelbelize.org.
CONTACT: belizepr@zimmerman.com
SOURCE Belize Tourism Board
