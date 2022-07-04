Customers near Wolfforth, Texas, can get coolant flush service at Matador Motors

Drivers in the Wolfforth, Texas area can get coolant flush service at Matador Motors without any hassle.

WOLFFORTH, Texas, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A coolant flush can protect the vehicle's engine and cooling system by keeping it clear of unwanted debris. Keeping the system clean can protect the components of a cooling system and prevent significant damage to the vehicle. Individuals looking for a coolant flush service can visit Matador Motors, a used vehicle dealership in Wolfforth, Texas.

The dealership has a team of skilled professionals to offer quality services for various makes and models. Some of the services provided at the dealership include the following:

-Tire services

-Brake services

-Exhaust repair

-Vehicle inspection

-Transmission flush

-Oil and filter change

-And much more!

Drivers who want to take advantage of the quality services offered at the dealership can schedule a service appointment online. In addition to automotive services, the dealership sells a range of pre-owned vehicles at reasonable prices. They also have a team of finance experts to tailor the best financing packages regardless of the credit situation.

Individuals who want to purchase a used vehicle or get automotive services can contact Matador Motors by dialing 806-833-7300. Customers can also visit the dealership at 214 E Highway 62/68 in Wolfforth, Texas, for further assistance.

Media Contact

Scott Bratcher, Matador Motors, 806-438-9133, sbratcher@matadormotors.com

SOURCE Matador Motors