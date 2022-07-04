Iris Recognition Market Size to Grow by USD 1.33 billion | Government to be Largest Revenue-generating End-user | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris recognition is a biometric authentication technology that captures an image of the eye pattern, converts the iris image to a binary template, and then saves the data to a server for the future to match the identity of an individual. Some of the major features of this technology include contactless, fast, accurate, operating at long distances, stable, non-invasive, and hygienic.

The iris recognition market size is expected to grow by USD 1.33 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.41% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

Iris Recognition Market 2021-2025 : Scope

The iris recognition market report covers the following areas:

Iris Recognition Market 2021-2025 : Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers: The global iris recognition market has several regional and international vendors that offer iris recognition at competitive prices. This gives buyers plenty of bargaining power. However, moderate product differentiation and low purchase cost reduction due to the low profitability of buyers will make the bargaining power of buyers moderate during the forecast period.

Iris Recognition Market 2021-2025 : Segmentation

End User

Government



Transportation



Healthcare



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America

Iris Recognition Market 2021-2025 : Revenue-generating End-user segment

The government segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Governments across the world are adopting iris recognition biometric technology due to incidents of violent activities and intrusions. An iris scanner captures a high-resolution image of an individual's eye and ensures accurate real-time identification. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of mobile biometrics in the government sector for law enforcement is increasing the adoption of iris recognition technology. In addition, the need to track employees and the introduction of government initiatives, such as e-passports, border control programs, and e-governance, are fueling the growth of the market.

Iris Recognition Market 2021-2025 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the iris recognition market, including Aware Inc., BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd., EyeLock LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Iris ID Systems Inc., IrisGuard UK Ltd., IRITECH INC., M2SYS Technology, Safran SA, and Thales Group among others.

Iris Recognition Market 2021-2025 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist iris recognition market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the iris recognition market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the iris recognition market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of iris recognition market vendors

Iris Recognition Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.13 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Canada, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aware Inc., BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd., EyeLock LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Iris ID Systems Inc., IrisGuard UK Ltd., IRITECH INC., M2SYS Technology, Safran SA, and Thales Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Communications equipment

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



(%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Government - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 39: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Competitive Scenario

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 44: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 45: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aware Inc.

10.4 BI² Technologies

Exhibit 50: BI² Technologies - Overview



Exhibit 51: BI² Technologies - Product and service



Exhibit 52: BI² Technologies - Key offerings

10.5 BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 53: BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 54: BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 55: BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 EyeLock LLC

Exhibit 56: EyeLock LLC - Overview



Exhibit 57: EyeLock LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 58: EyeLock LLC - Key offerings

10.7 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 59: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 62: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 Iris ID Systems Inc.

Exhibit 64: Iris ID Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Iris ID Systems Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Iris ID Systems Inc. - Key offerings

10.9 IrisGuard UK Ltd.

Exhibit 67: IrisGuard UK Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 68: IrisGuard UK Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 69: IrisGuard UK Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 IRITECH INC.

Exhibit 70: IRITECH INC. - Overview



Exhibit 71: IRITECH INC. - Product and service



Exhibit 72: IRITECH INC. - Key offerings

10.11 M2SYS Technology

Exhibit 73: M2SYS Technology - Overview



Exhibit 74: M2SYS Technology - Product and service



Exhibit 75: M2SYS Technology - Key offerings

10.12 Thales Group

Exhibit 76: Thales Group - Overview



Exhibit 77: Thales Group - Business segments



Exhibit 78: Thales Group - Key news



Exhibit 79: Thales Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: Thales Group - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 81: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 82: Research Methodology



Exhibit 83: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 84: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 85: List of abbreviations

