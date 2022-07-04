Iris Recognition Market Size to Grow by USD 1.33 billion | Government to be Largest Revenue-generating End-user | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iris recognition is a biometric authentication technology that captures an image of the eye pattern, converts the iris image to a binary template, and then saves the data to a server for the future to match the identity of an individual. Some of the major features of this technology include contactless, fast, accurate, operating at long distances, stable, non-invasive, and hygienic.
The iris recognition market size is expected to grow by USD 1.33 bn from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.41% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Iris Recognition Market 2021-2025 : Scope
The iris recognition market report covers the following areas:
Iris Recognition Market 2021-2025 : Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers: The global iris recognition market has several regional and international vendors that offer iris recognition at competitive prices. This gives buyers plenty of bargaining power. However, moderate product differentiation and low purchase cost reduction due to the low profitability of buyers will make the bargaining power of buyers moderate during the forecast period.
Iris Recognition Market 2021-2025 : Segmentation
- End User
- Government
- Transportation
- Healthcare
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
Iris Recognition Market 2021-2025 : Revenue-generating End-user segment
The government segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Governments across the world are adopting iris recognition biometric technology due to incidents of violent activities and intrusions. An iris scanner captures a high-resolution image of an individual's eye and ensures accurate real-time identification. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of mobile biometrics in the government sector for law enforcement is increasing the adoption of iris recognition technology. In addition, the need to track employees and the introduction of government initiatives, such as e-passports, border control programs, and e-governance, are fueling the growth of the market.
Iris Recognition Market 2021-2025 : Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the iris recognition market, including Aware Inc., BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd., EyeLock LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Iris ID Systems Inc., IrisGuard UK Ltd., IRITECH INC., M2SYS Technology, Safran SA, and Thales Group among others.
Iris Recognition Market 2021-2025 : Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist iris recognition market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the iris recognition market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the iris recognition market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of iris recognition market vendors
Iris Recognition Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.41%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 1.33 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
20.13
Regional analysis
APAC, Europe, North America, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 44%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Canada, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Aware Inc., BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd., EyeLock LLC, Honeywell International Inc., Iris ID Systems Inc., IrisGuard UK Ltd., IRITECH INC., M2SYS Technology, Safran SA, and Thales Group
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table Of Contents :
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Communications equipment
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Government - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Government - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 24: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 32: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 39: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Competitive Scenario
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 44: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 45: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 46: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Aware Inc.
- 10.4 BI² Technologies
- Exhibit 50: BI² Technologies - Overview
- Exhibit 51: BI² Technologies - Product and service
- Exhibit 52: BI² Technologies - Key offerings
- 10.5 BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
- Exhibit 53: BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 54: BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 55: BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.6 EyeLock LLC
- Exhibit 56: EyeLock LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 57: EyeLock LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 58: EyeLock LLC - Key offerings
- 10.7 Honeywell International Inc.
- Exhibit 59: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 61: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 62: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 63: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Iris ID Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 64: Iris ID Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Iris ID Systems Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: Iris ID Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.9 IrisGuard UK Ltd.
- Exhibit 67: IrisGuard UK Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 68: IrisGuard UK Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 69: IrisGuard UK Ltd. - Key offerings
- 10.10 IRITECH INC.
- Exhibit 70: IRITECH INC. - Overview
- Exhibit 71: IRITECH INC. - Product and service
- Exhibit 72: IRITECH INC. - Key offerings
- 10.11 M2SYS Technology
- Exhibit 73: M2SYS Technology - Overview
- Exhibit 74: M2SYS Technology - Product and service
- Exhibit 75: M2SYS Technology - Key offerings
- 10.12 Thales Group
- Exhibit 76: Thales Group - Overview
- Exhibit 77: Thales Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 78: Thales Group - Key news
- Exhibit 79: Thales Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 80: Thales Group - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 81: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 82: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 83: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 84: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 85: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.