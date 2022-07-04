Schneider Tree Care: Celebrating an Important Milestone - 26 Years in Business and the Fulfillment of Their American Dream

According to a survey by Pew Research Center, about 36% of U.S. adults have fulfilled their American dream. Celebrating the milestone of 26 years in business, Schneider Tree Care is the embodiment of the American dream. Two brothers, Erich and Kurt Schneider, grew up in farm country, served in the U.S. Air Force and became successful entrepreneurs, together. The company they built has grown into a powerhouse, providing tree and shrub care services to commercial and residential properties in North and South Carolina, with four locations, three franchises and 80 employees.

"I think everybody with a drive and desire to start a small business should do so. And there's unlimited potential in this country. The environment is very friendly to businesses, but you can't go into a business with the idea that I'm going to make a lot of money and not have to work. You have to go into a business with the idea that I'm going to serve." - Erich Schneider, CEO & Visionary, Schneider Tree Care

Erich and Kurt Schneider were raised in a rural community in northern New York State, where they harvested trees on their property. They chopped countless cords of wood to heat the family home and their father's engine shop.

Growing up, the brothers graduated high school and each joined the U.S. Air Force to serve their country. During their service, they learned self-discipline, how to carry out assigned tasks, how to follow orders and submit to authority. Their military training also helped them understand that the world was much bigger than the little town they grew up in.

After their military service, the Schneider brothers decided to build a business together. Since they had a close connection with trees since childhood, they decided to start their business in the tree-care industry.

"So we did this tree job, and the first one went really well. The next one went pretty well and the third went pretty well. And eventually, it came to the point where we were working six days a week, 15, 16 hours a day. And that was 26 years ago." - Kurt Schneider, President & COO, Schneider Tree Care.

Today, after a rich legacy of 26 years and a lot of hard work, Schneider Tree Care has:

Four locations in NC & SC

Three franchises

80 employees

This Independence Day, the Schneider Tree Care team is proudly celebrating the fulfillment of their American dream. They feel privileged to work on some of the most beautiful properties in the region and keep the urban environment green.

Founded in 1996, Schneider Tree Care is committed to providing its customers with the tree service they need to enhance their properties' curb appeal and keep them safe. They work for residential, municipal and commercial properties in the Greenville, SC, Spartanburg, SC and Charlotte, NC metro areas, providing trimming and pruning, tree removal, tree and shrub healthcare and emergency tree services.

To learn more about Schneider Tree Care, contact the company directly at (864)-244-3088.

