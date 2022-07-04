Jamaican Climate Leader Says Indigenous Knowledge Can Help Solve the Climate Crisis

In the new NET ZERO show, Climate Activist Kalaan Nibonrix Kaiman discusses best strategies to achieve Jamaica's race to Net Zero with UnaMay Gordon, Jamaica's Principal Director of Climate Change.

NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Can agroforestry help mitigate climate change and remove CO₂ from our air permanently? In April 2021, Jamaica targeted an ambitious 60% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. The upgraded new goal addressed land use change, forestry emissions, and committing to deeper emission reductions in the energy sector.

In the new NET ZERO show, Climate Activist Kalaan Nibonrix Kaiman interviews UnaMay Gordon, the Principal Director of Climate Change for the Jamaican Government, with over 40 years of climate change and environmental management experience. They discuss the greatest challenges Jamaica is facing and what climate change strategies are helping it achieve its race to Net Zero. Policy makers in Jamaica are working with the municipal cooperation to strengthen the capacity to drive climate action at the local level.

Gordon appeals to people to "place a value on the land, that finite resource that we have," stating that "if we place a value on our land, the relationship between the people and the land will change." She adds that the nation will have a problem "if we don't value the indigineous knowledge and turn it into an asset to help inform policy."

The Protect our Planet Movement in association with Planet Classroom has launched the acclaimed Net Zero video and podcast series in which 24 youth climate activists from the Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement in association with Planet Classroom ask international thought leaders working on the environment the big questions as to how their nations are progressing towards their 2050 Net Zero pledges.

The Protect Our Planet (POP) Movement is an initiative designed to address the urgent need to share information and knowledge with the youth on solutions to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the UN, mitigate climate change, and adapt to its growing impacts. Intended to ultimately reach the size, scale, and momentum to become a global movement, POP mobilizes the youth worldwide to take collective action needed to mitigate climate change and protect threatened ecosystems.

The Planet Classroom Network, organized by CMRubinWorld, brings together musicians, dancers, video game creators, filmmakers, activists, learning innovators and emerging technologists from around the world to entertain, educate and engage youth, and to provide a rich cultural experience for all. Content showcased for youth and by youth on the Planet Classroom Network is provided by 30 cultural organizations from around the world. Young people globally played a significant role in conceptualizing, creating, and producing the network's vision and programming.

