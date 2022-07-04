Azentio achieves leadership position in multiple categories in the IBS Intelligence Sales League Table 2022

Ranked First in Credit Scoring and Domestic Leader | ASEAN

SINGAPORE, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azentio Software ("Azentio"), a Singapore-headquartered technology firm owned by funds advised by Apax Partners, is pleased to announce it has achieved high rankings across multiple categories in the IBS Intelligence (IBSi) Sales League Table (SLT) 2022, which identified prominent banking solutions that made their mark in 2021.

Azentio has secured the top position at IBSi SLT Industry Leader Special Awards 2022 for Credit Scoring and Domestic Leader | ASEAN. The company has also made a strong presence in the SLT Leadership Club 2022, being announced winner in the following categories:

Compliance Management

CRM

Data Warehousing & Business Intelligence

Lending | Retail

Islamic - Lending | Retail

Islamic - Universal Banking | Core

Several other solutions from Azentio were also positioned prominently in the report, including Digital Banking, Digital Solution, Corporate Lending, Treasury, Forex, Factoring and Asset Management.

While the IBSi Industry Leader Special Awards provide an understanding of leading suppliers in each category and region, the SLT Leadership Club recognises the best-performing systems in different categories and geographies.

Azentio was also recognized as a Competitive Player in the Universal Banking | Core, Private Banking & Wealth Management, and Risk & Compliance categories; Breakthrough Player in the Wholesale Banking, and Digital Banking & Channels categories; and as a Wider Focus Player in the Lending category.

Commenting on Azentio's performance, Robin Amlôt, Managing Editor of IBS Intelligence said, "Singapore-based Azentio Software has established itself as a powerhouse of financial software solutions in the Middle East, Africa, India and South East Asia regions, as demonstrated by its top-ranking in the IBSi SLT Industry Leader Special Awards in two categories. We congratulate the company on this performance and the depth and breadth of its portfolio, underlined by the fact that Azentio's products ranked first or second in 8 categories!"

Tony Kinnear, Chief Executive Officer of Azentio, stated, "It is pleasing to see Azentio's banking business make solid progress across multiple categories in IBSi's SLT. This year, Azentio leads the Credit Scoring category with our acclaimed credit scoring software powered with AI and ML algorithms, enabling financial institutions to make faster and more informed decisions about the creditworthiness of loan applicants with greater accuracy. Azentio also debuted with its #1 ranking as Domestic Leader I ASEAN for the overall breadth and depth of its product range built specifically for the needs of the region."

With a 20-year track record behind it, the IBSi SLT 2022 showcased the sales performance of banking technology suppliers, objectively ranking most sought-after products across 17 categories, with three new categories launched in this edition. It included system purchases made by over 1000+ banks across 250+ software products from 60 suppliers across the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, APAC and ASEAN. The number of deals evaluated this year was 1,900+ reported from 134 countries.

About Azentio

Azentio Software provides mission critical, vertical-specific software products for clients in banking, financial services and insurance segments. The company has over 1000 clients in more than 65 countries with a team of over 2,000 employees across offices in 9 countries globally. Azentio Software Private Limited is wholly owned by funds advised by Apax Partners.

About IBS Intelligence

IBS Intelligence (IBSi) is the world's only pure-play financial technology focused research, advisory, and news analysis firm, with a 30-year track record and clients globally.

