Dairy Food Market: 44% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Milk Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The dairy food market share is expected to increase by USD 109.07 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.79%. 44% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. India and China are the key markets for the dairy food market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The factors such as the increasing incidences of bone diseases, growing awareness of the benefits of healthy eating, growing demand for dairy food products, and the presence of major vendors will facilitate the dairy food market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
For more highlights on the regional segment - Request a Sample Report
Dairy Food Market: Major Driver
- The rising adoption of healthy food habits is notably driving the dairy food market growth.
- People are adopting healthy food habits to increase their immunity and reduce the chances of developing various diseases, including diseases related to the deficiency of calcium.
- Dairy foods, such as milk, cheese, and yogurt, are rich in calcium and are recommended by doctors and nutritionists to avoid the risk of developing diseases related to calcium deficiency and bone diseases. As dairy foods are rich in various nutrients, such as calcium, potassium, vitamin D, and protein, people include dairy foods in their diet to reduce the chances of developing bone diseases. This will fuel the demand for dairy foods, as well as the growth of the global dairy food market.
- To know about other drivers along with the market challenges - Click Now!
Dairy Food Market: Segmentation Analysis
The market research report segments the dairy food market by Product (milk, cheese, yogurt, butter, and others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).
Revenue Generating Segment: The dairy food market share growth in the milk segment will be significant for revenue generation. Rapid growth in urbanization, increasing prevalence of osteoporosis among females, increasing awareness of healthy food habits, rising availability of organic milk, and the increasing presence of global vendors producing milk are the major factors driving the growth of this segment in the global dairy food market.
To know about the market contribution of each segment - Grab a sample report now!
Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Dairy Food Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -
- What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?
- What is the current trend taking place in the market space?
- Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?
- What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?
- Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?
The competitive scenario provided in the Dairy Food Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Dairy Food Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!
Related Reports:
- The fast-food market share is expected to increase by USD 87.27 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.45%.
- The organic baby food market size is expected to grow by USD 4.38 billion and record a CAGR of 10% from 2019 to 2024.
Dairy Food Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 2.79%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 109.07 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.15
Performing market contribution
APAC at 44%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Arla Foods amba, China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd., Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone SA, Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd., Groupe Lactalis, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, Nestle SA, Royal FrieslandCampina NV, and Saputo Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Packaged Foods and Meats
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Milk - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Milk - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Milk - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Cheese - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Cheese - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Cheese - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Yogurt - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Yogurt - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 22: Yogurt - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Butter - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Butter - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 24: Butter - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 25: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 26: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.8 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 27: Market opportunity by Product
6 Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 29: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 30: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 38: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 39: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 41: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- 9.3 Competitive Landscape
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 47: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 Arla Foods amba
- Exhibit 49: Arla Foods amba - Overview
- Exhibit 50: Arla Foods amba - Business segments
- Exhibit 51: Arla Foods amba – Key news
- Exhibit 52: Arla Foods amba - Key offerings
- Exhibit 53: Arla Foods amba - Segment focus
- 10.4 China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 54: China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 55: China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 56: China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 57: China Mengniu Dairy Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.5 Dairy Farmers of America Inc.
- Exhibit 58: Dairy Farmers of America Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Dairy Farmers of America Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 60: Dairy Farmers of America Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Danone SA
- Exhibit 61: Danone SA - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Danone SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 63: Danone SA – Key news
- Exhibit 64: Danone SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 65: Danone SA - Segment focus
- 10.7 Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd.
- Exhibit 66: Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 67: Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 68: Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd. – Key news
- Exhibit 69: Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: Fonterra Co operative Group Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Groupe Lactalis
- Exhibit 71: Groupe Lactalis - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Groupe Lactalis - Business segments
- Exhibit 73: Groupe Lactalis - Key offerings
- Exhibit 74: Groupe Lactalis - Segment focus
- 10.9 Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation
- Exhibit 75: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation - Overview
- Exhibit 76: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation - Product and service
- Exhibit 77: Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation - Key offerings
- 10.10 Nestle SA
- Exhibit 78: Nestle SA - Overview
- Exhibit 79: Nestle SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 80: Nestle SA – Key news
- Exhibit 81: Nestle SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: Nestle SA - Segment focus
- 10.11 Royal FrieslandCampina NV
- Exhibit 83: Royal FrieslandCampina NV - Overview
- Exhibit 84: Royal FrieslandCampina NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 85: Royal FrieslandCampina NV – Key news
- Exhibit 86: Royal FrieslandCampina NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 87: Royal FrieslandCampina NV - Segment focus
- 10.12 Saputo Inc.
- Exhibit 88: Saputo Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 89: Saputo Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 90: Saputo Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 91: Saputo Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 92: Saputo Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 94: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 96: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.