Alcohol Prep Pads Market Recorded 14% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | Evolving Opportunities with Avantor Inc. & Mckesson Corp| Technavio

NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The alcohol prep pads market share is expected to increase by USD 194.5 million from 2020 to 2025. However, the market's growth momentum will decelerate at a CAGR of 12.94% as per the latest market report by Technavio. The alcohol prep pads market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Avantor Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Dynarex Corp., McKesson Corp., Medline Industries Inc., Medtronic Plc, Nipro Corp., Professional Disposables International Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are among some of the major market participants. Few vendors with key offerings are mentioned below:
- Avantor Inc. - The company offers VWR Alcohol Prep Pads.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG - The company offers Alcohol Pads B. Braun.
- Baxter International Inc. - The company offers Alcohol Pads, antiseptic wipes, and cleaning agents among others.
- Dynarex Corp. - The company offers Sterile Alcohol Prep Pads.
- McKesson Corp. - The company offers McKesson Alcohol Prep Pads.
Alcohol Prep Pads Market 2021-2025: Scope
The alcohol prep pads market report covers the following areas:
- Alcohol Prep Pads Market Size
- Alcohol Prep Pads Market Trends
- Alcohol Prep Pads Market Industry Analysis
Alcohol Prep Pads Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics
- Driver: The rising number of surgical procedures worldwide has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. Surgical site infections (SSI) complicate about 5% of clean-contaminated operations performed annually in US hospitals and account for the most common nosocomial infection in surgical patients. Globally, the number of surgical procedures, including orthopedic procedures such as joint reconstruction, hip replacement, and knee replacement, is rising and has increased the demand for alcohol prep pads
- Challenges: The pricing pressure coupled with growing competition might hamper the market growth. The global alcohol prep pads market is witnessing intense competition due to the presence of several global and regional vendors. Only major vendors such as BD, Baxter, and B. Braun Melsungen are focusing on developing advanced and innovative products. Though established global vendors have wide distribution channels and contracts with leading hospitals and healthcare facilities, they are facing intense competition from small regional vendors that offer similar products at relatively lower prices. Hence, customers have the choice of purchasing high-quality products at low prices.
Alcohol Prep Pads Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- End-User
- Hospitals And Clinics
- ASCs
- Others
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Get ready to achieve excellent business outcomes from this exclusive Alcohol Prep Pads Market report by Technavio. The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes frequently asked questions such as -
- What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?
- What is the current trend taking place in the market space?
- Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?
- What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?
- Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?
Alcohol Prep Pads Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Decelerate at a CAGR of 12.94%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 194.5 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
14.00
Performing market contribution
North America at 41%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Avantor Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Dynarex Corp., McKesson Corp., Medline Industries Inc., Medtronic Plc, Nipro Corp., Professional Disposables International Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
