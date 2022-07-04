Handmade Glass Hoop Earrings In a Rainbow of Colors by Ladybug Earrings

Ladybug Glass Hoop Earrings has announced the launch of their website, glasshoopearrings.com. The website offers a wide selection of glass hoop earrings in a variety of colors and styles.

HIGHLAND PARK, N.J., July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ladybug Glass Hoop Earrings was created by husband and wife Sim and Nechama Woitovich, who share a love for glass jewelry and wanted to provide stylish and stunning hoop earrings made from glass. Nechama thought of the idea in early 2022, and with her husband's help, they made their dream a reality. In June 2022, they launched the Ladybug Glass Hoop earring website.

When someone logs onto the Ladybug website, they are greeted with gorgeous images of earrings from their product line. Currently, there are thirteen different colors of glass hoop earrings available, and more are constantly being released. Over the next few weeks, the site will offer a wide range of handmade glass hoop earrings in a rainbow of colors, perfect for any outfit or occasion.

This collection is inspired by nature with a sunny yellow, ice blue, and aquamarine, the color of ocean waves. Some fun going-out options include a pair of earrings that goes from clear to hot pink under black lights.

The glass hoop earrings are handblown by Sim in the family's glass shop. The shop is located in Highland Park, New Jersey, and local people can come down to the shop for glassblowing lessons. With over five years of experience working with glass, Nechama and Sim are confident that they will provide customers with the best glass hoop earrings on the market. So whether someone is looking for a new pair of everyday earrings or something special for a night out, Ladybug Glass Earrings has something for everyone.

Ladybug's business model is geared towards supporting small businesses. Ladybug hoop earrings use only ethically sourced materials, including shipping materials. In addition to being ethically sourced, all their materials such as glass, gemstones, findings, earring backs, and posts are from companies in the United States. "The rising tide raises all ships," Sim says is the best way to sum up how they do business. "We believe that as Ladybug grows and sells more products, we'll be able to help give more business to our suppliers, and the chain goes on."

Being that Ladybug does all their manufacturing gives them complete control of the hoop earrings production process from start to finish. Once the raw materials arrive in their shop, it is blown and shaped into the finished products. Packing and shipping happen on-site as well. So from start to finish, the process is completed with the utmost love and care.

For more information, visit glasshoopearrings.com.

Media Contact

Sim Woitovich, Ladybug Glass Hoop Earrings, 5166332217, info@glasshoopearrings.com

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE Ladybug Glass Hoop Earrings