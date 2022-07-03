ProScreenCast Launches 4K 60Hz HDR Screen Casting Adaptor

NEW YORK, July 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProScreenCast has announced their newest 4K 60Hz with HDR screen casting adaptor, the SC01, is now available worldwide. SC01 build with HDMI 2.0b and is capable of streaming true 4K resolution up to 60Hz refresh rate with HDR color, it is designed to stream video wirelessly to TV, projector or any display with HDMI. This allows you to experience 4K image quality on a big screen from your mobile phone or PC, without having to run cables across the room.
SC01 allows you to stream video from your mobile phone, Pad or PC to a big screen without using any cables. The plug-and-play installation is simple and you do not need to install additional APP to do the setup, everything can be done in the web browser. SC01 supports both 2.4G & 5G Wi-Fi to give you stable connection and is very compact in size and have internal Wi-Fi antenna, which allows you to carry around easily.
Usage is also very easy, once setup, you can stream video by Airplay, Miracast, DLNA and Chromecast. You can choose to mirroring your screen to the TV or push the video to TV and still use your mobile for another task. The video streaming latency is almost not noticeable. There also is a button on the device to switch between Landscape & Portrait display, which is suitable to stream portrait video like Tik Tok to big screen. SC01 supports multiple operating system including iOS, Android, Windows and MAC OS. It can be used for watching movies, presentation, gaming and many more.
A full specification sheet and info for SC01 are available in www.proscreencast.com
SC01 Key Features
- Stream 4K@60Hz wirelessly
- HDMI2.0b with HDR
- 802.11ac dual band WI-FI
- Easy to use, low latency, stable
- One button to switch between Landscape & Portrait display
- Support OS: Android, iOS, Windows, MacOS, Chromecast
- Suitable for mobile phone, pad, PC, laptop screen sharing
About ProScreenCast
ProScreenCast started the exploration and development of wireless screen casting solution in 2021. With a team of 20 years R&D experience in AV industry, aiming to explore the best method of wireless HDMI transmission with low latency, simple connection and high-resolution graphics output. Our range of wireless display adaptors fits perfectly for any scene, including watching movie, screen sharing, office meeting, education, gaming and many more.
SOURCE Proscreencast.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.